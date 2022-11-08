Vikings Commanders Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) talking with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have owned the fourth quarter this season, with a plus-33 scoring differential that is the second best in the NFL.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments