Thursday evening the Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran Clipper football team opened the 2022 season with a home battle against the Wabasha Kellogg Falcons. Despite allowing the Falcons to score first, the Clippers would respond with lockdown defense and a dominant ground game to score 20 unanswered points on the way to a 20-8 victory. 

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments