Michigan Ohio St Football

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

 Jay LaPrete

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten's offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Penn State's Nicholas Singleton is freshman of the year.

