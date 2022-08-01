...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
St. Peter's Matt Johnson, winner of the IMCA Sprint Car race. (Photo Courtesy of Arlington Raceway)
Matt Johnson had his Henderson RoadHaus IMCA RaceSaver Sprint car tuned and running. He took the lead and never looked back to win the feature. As the checkered was begin thrown for Johnson, Hannah Graf got too high and rolled her car in turn No. 2 which brought the yellow out with the checkered flag finish. Trevor Serbus took second and Bill Johnson dove around Justin Allen to take third place.
The B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car feature was again an exciting race. Twenty one cars began the race and 20 finished. Several times cars were four and five wide through the corners making for a great race. For the last five laps, Ryan Bjerkeset and Chad Schroder were each battling for the lead. Schroeder was ahead on the white flag lap by seconds but as the two were going into turn No. 4, Bjerkeset made a cross over move and was able to finish a bumper ahead of Schroeder. Taylor Willms, who had been racing side by side with Dan Mackenthun, finished third and Mackenthun took fourth ahead of Matt Looft.
A crazy evening of racing took place at Arlington Raceway Saturday night. Kent Willms experienced what is like to flip end over end at least seven times going down the back stretch in the Ottomotive Tire and Repair IMCA Modified heat race. The cars were tight together coming out of turn No. 2 and contact was made which made his car flip several times. He was ok but out of the race. Trent Loverude once again dominated the feature race winning with a commanding lead.
The Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature was interesting also. Tony Steffensmeier and Jeff Lloyd were both early leaders in the race exchanging spots several times. Matt Looft seemed to creep up and got around both of them at the same time coming out of turn No. 2. He went on to win the race as Eric Larson gained spots ahead of Steffensmeier and Lloyd at the end.
Once again the eXmark outlaw feature saw Karl Hewitt Jr. win the feature with Dakota Robinson taking second and Rod Manthey taking third.
The Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature found Nate Coopman in victory lane but not without a good challenge from Eric Stocker. Stocker settled in second ahead of Nick McConnell.
Cory Probst dominated the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby race, Todd Sievert had his best finish taking second and behind him Chad Volk took third.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.