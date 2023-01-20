Bills Hamlin Football

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night.

Bills Hamlin Football

Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests a little over a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

AP Sports Writer Mitch Stacy in Cincinnati contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments