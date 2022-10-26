Minnesota Illinois Football

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan is tackled by Illinois linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (38) and Gabe Jacas (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Morgan was injured on the play and did not return. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just four Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP Top 25, but six of the top 12 defenses in college football reside in the conference.

AP Sports Writers Eric Olson and Tom Canavan contributed.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments