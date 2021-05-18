WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

Northfield, Manakto West, Owatonna girls track and field at Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Northfield baseball at Austin, 5 p.m.

Austin softball at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Northfield boys lacrosse at Mankato, 6 p.m.

Mankato girls lacrosse at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Norhthfield, Rochester Century girls golf at Mankato West, 2:30 p.m., North Links Golf Course

Owatonna baseball at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Mankato West softball at Northfield, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Northfield boys tennis at Big 9 Conference championships, 9 a.m., Rochester Tennis Outdoor Site

MONDAY, MAY 24

Northfield baseball at Waconia, 4:30p.m.

Northfield boys lacrosse at Hastings, 7 p.m.

Northfield girls lacrosse at Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 25

Northfield girls golf at Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Faribault Golf and Country Club

Northfield boys golf at Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Northern Hills Golf Course

Northfield boys tennis at Section 1AA tournament, 4 p.m., TBD

Albert Lea baseball at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Northfield boys lacrosse at Minneapolis, 7 p.m., Minneapolis South High School

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

Northfield girls golf at Rosemount Invite, 9 a.m., Emerald Greens Golf Course

Northfield girls track and field at Big 9 Conference championships, 10:30 a.m., Rochester John Marshall

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Northfield boys track and field at Big 9 Conference championships, 10:30 a.m., Rochester John Marshall

Hastings girls lacrosse at Northfield, 4 p.m.

Northfield boys tennis at Section 1AA tournament, 4 p.m., TBD

Northfield softball at Albert Lea

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Northfield boys lacrosse at Mahtomedi, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Northfield baseball at Section 1-4A tournament, 1 p.m., TBD

