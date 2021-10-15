Faribault got the rematch it wanted.
The Falcons were unvanquished against every Section 1AA foe during the regular season. Except against Byron.
The Bears downed the shorthanded Falcons, 3-1, Sept. 20 on a wet day in Byron.
With more depth on its side and dry conditions, No. 3 seed Faribault (8-10) was hopeful a second chance nearly a month later would lead to a better result.
That much was true, but it was not enough to advance. A first-half goal was the difference in a 1-0 win for No. 2 Byron (11-5-1) Thursday on its home field.
“It was pretty similar,” Faribault coach Brendan Cox said of how the two meetings played out. “We got some chances. We kind of knew what to expect and didn’t make quite as many adjustments at the beginning, it took us a little bit to get going. The field is a bit narrower, so that was a bit of an adjustment that we tried to work with and talk about. They played hard. They tried to the end.”
The Bears had good looks at the net early on, including a free kick that sailed over the crossbar in the eighth minute.
Byron broke through in the 15th minute. Senior Bradley Pavon dribbled the ball past a Faribault defender, quickly regained control and scored from the left side.
Faribault held its previous three opponents to one goal each. It closed the door the rest of the way against an opponent averaging a section-best 3.1 goals per game.
That included no harm done for a yellow card against Faribault in the 35th minute. Pavon took the free kick deep in Faribault territory and passed to sophomore Liam Schick who narrowly missed on the right.
Shick was one of Byron’s primary scoring threats along with Pavon. Shick and his teammates began to celebrate what appeared to be his header goal in the second half before it was wiped off the board for offsides.
The Falcons withstood another yellow card against them in the 65th minute.
Faribault began to throw the kitchen sink at Byron in the closing minutes. While it generated good looks and was successful getting the ball in front of the net in stretches of the match, the Falcons were hard pressed to get a full leg on the ball on shot attempts.
“We got some good looks,” Cox said, “Unfortunately we just couldn’t get a whole lot on them.”
Faribault improved its final win percentage from .333 in 2020 to .444. The Falcons beat the section’s other semifinalists, No. 1 Winona at home, 2-1, and No. 4 Austin at home, 6-4.
The Falcons went 7-3 at home at Bahl Field and finished ranked in the upper half of the Class AA QRF rankings despite various absences throughout the year keeping the team from playing together as a complete unit.
“We had personnel fluctuating constantly so we had to make adjustments,” Cox said. “Overall, it was a really good season. We played really hard. The losses we had were close; we were in every game.”
The season-ending loss came to a Byron squad that finished second in the Hiawatha Valley League only behind the No. 10 team in the Class 1A coaches’ poll, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The Bears advance to the section championship 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Albert Lea.
“They worked hard, they moved everybody forward,” Cox said of his team. “The guys coming back have a lot of experience. The seniors really put a punctuation mark on what we’ve been doing the last couple years. They’ve really been an integral part of how this program’s grown.”