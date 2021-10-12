THURSDAY, OCT. 14

Boys soccer

Section 1AAA semifinals, 7 p.m., high seed

Girls soccer

Section 1AAA semifinals, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Section 1AA individual tournament

Volleyball

Faribault at Northfield, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

Football

Mankato West at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving

Section 1AA True Team diving competition, 5 p.m., Rochester John Marshall

Volleyball

Northfield at Lakeville North Invite

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

Girls swimming and diving

Section 1AA True Team meet, 11 a.m., Rochester Recreation Center

Volleyball

Northfield at Lakeville North Invite

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

Cross country

Big 9 Conference meet, 3:25 p.m., Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course

Boys soccer

Section 1AAA championship, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Section 1AAA championship, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Section 1AA individual tournament

Volleyball

Northfield at Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

Football

Northfield at Faribault, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

Girls swimming and diving

Albert Lea at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.

