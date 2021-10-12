THURSDAY, OCT. 14
Boys soccer
Section 1AAA semifinals, 7 p.m., high seed
Girls soccer
Section 1AAA semifinals, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Section 1AA individual tournament
Volleyball
Faribault at Northfield, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
Football
Mankato West at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving
Section 1AA True Team diving competition, 5 p.m., Rochester John Marshall
Volleyball
Northfield at Lakeville North Invite
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Girls swimming and diving
Section 1AA True Team meet, 11 a.m., Rochester Recreation Center
Volleyball
Northfield at Lakeville North Invite
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
Cross country
Big 9 Conference meet, 3:25 p.m., Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course
Boys soccer
Section 1AAA championship, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Section 1AAA championship, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Section 1AA individual tournament
Volleyball
Northfield at Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
Football
Northfield at Faribault, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
Girls swimming and diving
Albert Lea at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.