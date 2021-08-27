The NRHEG Panthers (1-0, 0-0 Gopher Conference) volleyball team started the regular season on the right foot Thursday evening as they handily defeated the Knights of Alden-Conger (0-1, 0-0 Valley Conference), 3-0.
“Tonight was a great team win to start the season. The girls came out playing scrappy defense and were extremely aggressive across the net,” Panthers coach Onika Peterson said of the win. “We were able to win the first two sets but put ourselves in a hole in set three. The team clawed their way out of a six point slump at one point to win 25-23. That says a lot about this team’s character and grit. I’m excited for what is to come this season.”
NRHEG tooks the first two sets 25-20 and 25-22.
The Panthers return to the court on Tuesday when they will face off against Tri-City United in New Richland. Game time is set for 7:15 p.m.