Cooperative sports between Faribault Public Schools and Bethlehem Academy received the go-ahead, but not without some debate among Faribault School Board members Monday.
Discussed first was a proposal for a baseball co-op, which could bring 10 to 15 additional members to Faribault’s baseball program. Without that, Activities Director Kevin Kleiner said the program simply would not be able to field Varsity, Junior Varsity and 9th Grade teams.
Kleiner noted that the plan had the enthusiastic backing of the school’s Big 9 colleagues, who voted to approve the plan at a meeting last week. That’s because a failure to field teams at all three levels has proven frustrating not only for the Falcons, but their opponents as well.
“Last year, there were several times we were only able to play one level,” said Varsity Head Coach Charlie Lechtenberg. “Opposing coaches would come and be like, what’s going on, why aren’t we able to play a 9th Grade and JV?”
Even when the team had enough players to field a JV Team, Lechtenberg said that some players were forced to play at a level they weren’t ready for due to the player shortage. With the co-op, he said that players would be able to play at a level more appropriate.
Lechtenberg pointed out that during the summer, a de-facto co-op is already in place, with Faribault and BA players playing side by side. Given the clear need and strong ties between the two baseball programs, board members seemed convinced that the proposed co-op was a no-brainer.
“It seems like one of the purposes of a co-operative is to enable our school to be competitive, not only in our conference but across the state,” School Board member Jerry Robichaud said. “If we can’t do it on our own, if we can reach out to a co-operative that can fulfill our needs and also (provide) students the opportunity to participate.”
More controversial was the proposed co-op for the Track and Field program. Given the nature of the sport, Kleiner emphasized that increasing the number of athletes wouldn’t limit opportunities for current Falcon athletes, but a larger team could have more opportunities to pick up points at meets.
“There’s opportunity at every single meet,” said Girls Track and Field Coach Mark Bongers. “Can we fill all of the positions with the students we have? Yes. Can we be more competitive with BA involved? Yes.”
Kleiner said that BA’s presence would only add a limited number of students, around 6 to 8 per gender. However, even that small amount could help boost the size of Faribault’s Track Team, which is often among the smallest present at many meets.
Nonetheless, the proposal frustrated Board Member Courtney Cavallier, who felt it was a step away from the approach board members committed to to limit the number of co-ops with B.A. to sports where they are truly needed and beneficial.
“With all due respect, this seems like an example of what we said we weren’t going to do,” she said.
Wolff also expressed deep concerns, saying that a Track and Field co-op was less clear cut than co-ops for baseball or golf. Ultimately, he opted to vote for the co-op, on the grounds that it would not hinder the participation of any Falcon athletes.
However, the board chair expressed frustration with co-op arrangements in general, saying they have enabled certain people to take advantage of the generosity of co-ops to help recruit students away from Faribault Public Schools.
“When we have schools that we co-op with and they openly recruit our students away from our school, which turns into revenue away from our district, which turns into budget cuts that we’re going to talk about tonight, I have a real problem with that,” Wolff said. “I’m not pinpointing it on any one individual, but I know for a fact it happens.”