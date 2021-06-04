Through the first month of the season, it appears those offseason additions are working out just fine for the Faribault Lakers.
The Class C Minnesota Baseball Association squad that plays in the Dakota-Rice-Scott League has bolted off to an 8-0 start this season with the help of its three headliner additions.
Jake Petricka logged eight innings before departing Faribault as expected to play for High Point Rockers in the Atlantic League, where he pitched only one game before signing a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
The other two signing for the Lakers — Nate Rost and Nick Rost — are still serving up bounties of production, however.
Nate Rost has logged a team-high 23 innings on the mound with a minuscule 0.78 earned run average while walking only five batters and striking out 33. That’s all equated to a 4-0 record.
He’s often helped his own cause at the plate, where he’s batting .321 with a .964 on-base plus slugging percentage complimented by a home run, 10 runs batted in and eight walks across 38 plate appearances.
Nick Rost, meanwhile, sports a .269 batting average across 32 plate appearances.
Combined with the returning production of Joey Grote (.469 batting average, 1.209 OPS), Blake Langerud (.481 average, 1.052 OPS), Matt Lane (.321 batting average, .964 OPS) and Dylan Velentyn (.241 average, .751 OPS), the Lakers have been able to overwhelm teams offensively.
Faribault blasted 2020 Class C state tournament qualifier Union Hill 8-1 thanks to home runs from Nate Rost and Jack Helgeson. It battered 2020 Class B state tournament qualifier Elko 13-2 and most recently raced past the Rochester Roadrunners 11-0 on Wednesday night.
When that offense hasn’t been as dominant, the Lakers pitchers have been more than capable of picking up the slack.
In a 2-1 victory against St. Patrick, the trio of Petricka, Nate Rost and Tyler Francis combined to limit the Irish to only six hits.
Francis and Egan Bonde also combined to allow only three hits and strike out 10 batters in a 4-0 victory against Shakopee.
For the season, Francis sports a 0.50 ERA across 18 innings, while Bonde has yet to allow a run in nine innings of work.
That all leaves Faribault in an enviable position after the first month of play, with a perfect 6-0 mark in the DRS League and tied for first with the New Market Muskies, who have also yet to lose a game.
Those two are not scheduled to square off until July 16 in Faribault.
The Lakers hosted the St. Benedict Saints on Friday night after the publication deadline of the Saturday newspaper, and are set to play three more home games next week against the New Prague Orioles on Sunday, the St. Patrick Irish on Wednesday and the Prior Lake Mudcats on Friday.