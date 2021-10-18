TUESDAY, OCT. 19
Cross country
Big 9 Conference meet, 3:25 p.m., Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course
Gopher Conference meet, 4 p.m., NRHEG
Girls swimming and diving
Owatonna at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Winona at Faribault, 7 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
WEM at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Triton at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
Football
Northfield at Faribault, 7 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m.
WEM at NRHEG, 7 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
Volleyball
United South Central at WEM, 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
Volleyball
Bethlehem Academy at Chaska Invite