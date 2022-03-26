Global Studies teacher Sarah Swan McDonald asks her Northfield High School seniors to attend one public forum a semester and write about their experiences witnessing local government in action. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Roger Jackson, professor emeritus of Asian Studies and Religion at Carleton College, has published a new book on rebirth. The Buddhist Modernist will give a talk at Content Bookstore on March 31 at 7 p.m. (Courtesy photo)
Global Studies teacher Sarah Swan McDonald asks her Northfield High School seniors to attend one public forum a semester and write about their experiences witnessing local government in action. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Adam Olson and Andrea Berube co-chair a grassroots group intent on raising enough money to build a splash pad in one of Northfield’s city parks. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Roger Jackson, professor emeritus of Asian Studies and Religion at Carleton College, has published a new book on rebirth. The Buddhist Modernist will give a talk at Content Bookstore on March 31 at 7 p.m. (Courtesy photo)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
The Northfield News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at northfieldnews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Public Purpose
Northfield High School social studies teacher Sarah Swan McDonald asks her seniors in Global Studies classes to attend one public forum each semester and then write a reflection on the experience. Swan McDonald hopes to plant the seeds of civic engagement in her students that will grow into being informed, concerned and attentive adults.
Grassroots effort to build splash pad continues
Young parents Adam Olson and Andrea Berube co-chair a grassroots effort to raise enough money to build a splash pad in one of Northfield’s city parks. They are co-chairs of a group of parents who want to spend their recreational time in money in Northfield, not at other regional play areas.
Former Carleton Professor publishes book on rebirth
Buddhist Modernist Roger Jackson said his latest book on rebirth, Karma and the cosmos in the Buddhist world may have the broadest appeal to western readers of any of his previously published works. Jackson gives a book talk at Content Bookstore on March 31 at 7 p.m.
Northfield’s Clarice Grabau announced bid for MN Senate
Northfield City Council member and teacher Clarice Grabau officially announced her intent to run as a member of the DFL on March 22 for Senate District 58. Republican candidate Jake Cordes already announced his intention to run the newly drawn seat which encompasses Northfield, Dundas, Farmington, New Prague, Lonsdale, Webster, Hampton and Randolph.
Sports
A total of 25 athletes from Northfield have been named to Big ( all-conference teams, while another 12 garnered honorable mentions from the winter sports season.
More
The most recent News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.