WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

Rochester Mayo girls hockey at Northfield, 7 p.m., Section 1AA quarterfinals

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

Lakeville South, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall at Northfield, 5:30 p.m.

Northfield gymnastics at Section 1AA championships, 6 p.m., Rochester Mayo

Rochester Century boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield boys basketball at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

Big 9 Conference diving championships, 5:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School

Rochester Century girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball at Northfield, 1 p.m.

Northfield boys hockey at Mankato East, 3 p.m.

Big 9 Conference swimming championships, 3 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center

Northfield dance at Section 1AAA championships, 5 p.m., Bloomington Kennedy

Section 1AA girls hockey semifinals, 7 p.m., high seed

TUESDAY, FEB. 15

Rochester John Marshall boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield girls basketball at Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Austin boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

Nordic ski state championships, TBD, Giants Ridge Recreation Area

Alpine ski state championships, TBD, Giants Ridge Recreation Area

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

Section 1AAA wrestling team quarterfinals, 7 p.m., high seed

Section 1AA girls hockey championship, 7 p.m., Steele County Four Seasons Centre

Austin boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

Class AA gymnastics team championships, 11 a.m., Roy Wilkins Auditorium

Northfield girls basketball at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Albert Lea boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Section 1AAA wrestling team semifinals and final, 10 a.m., Rochester Mayo Civic Center

Class AA gymnastics individual championships, 11 a.m., Roy Wilkins Auditorium

Northfield boys hockey at Mankato West, 1 p.m.

