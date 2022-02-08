LOCAL SCHEDULE Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Updated 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9Rochester Mayo girls hockey at Northfield, 7 p.m., Section 1AA quarterfinalsTHURSDAY, FEB. 10Lakeville South, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall at Northfield, 5:30 p.m.Northfield gymnastics at Section 1AA championships, 6 p.m., Rochester MayoRochester Century boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.Northfield boys basketball at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.FRIDAY, FEB. 11Big 9 Conference diving championships, 5:30 p.m., Northfield Middle SchoolRochester Century girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.SATURDAY, FEB. 12Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball at Northfield, 1 p.m.Northfield boys hockey at Mankato East, 3 p.m.Big 9 Conference swimming championships, 3 p.m., Rochester Recreation CenterNorthfield dance at Section 1AAA championships, 5 p.m., Bloomington KennedySection 1AA girls hockey semifinals, 7 p.m., high seedTUESDAY, FEB. 15Rochester John Marshall boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.Northfield girls basketball at Austin, 7:30 p.m.Austin boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16Nordic ski state championships, TBD, Giants Ridge Recreation AreaAlpine ski state championships, TBD, Giants Ridge Recreation AreaTHURSDAY, FEB. 17Section 1AAA wrestling team quarterfinals, 7 p.m., high seedSection 1AA girls hockey championship, 7 p.m., Steele County Four Seasons CentreAustin boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.FRIDAY, FEB. 18Class AA gymnastics team championships, 11 a.m., Roy Wilkins AuditoriumNorthfield girls basketball at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.Albert Lea boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.SATURDAY, FEB. 19Section 1AAA wrestling team semifinals and final, 10 a.m., Rochester Mayo Civic CenterClass AA gymnastics individual championships, 11 a.m., Roy Wilkins AuditoriumNorthfield boys hockey at Mankato West, 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Northfield Middle School Hockey Basketball Sport Semifinal Rochester Mayo Civic Center Gymnastics Quarterfinal Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Former Northridge youth pastor arrested, charged with criminal sexual conduct Faribault mayor pleads guilty to careless driving in DWI case Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Nicollet County Sheriff's Office: Human remains found after house fire Verbal scar tissue and the power of words Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Volatility continues with talk of rationing in SA Infrastructure Act allocates $244 million to cleaning up abandoned mines Lee Child & Nick Santora on Bringing ‘Reacher’ to Life on Prime Video (VIDEO) Watch now: When will Illinois lift mask mandate? Here's what Pritzker said