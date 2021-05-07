Baseball
Hayfield 14, NRHEG 2, F/5
Five runs in the third inning and six in fourth was more than enough to push the Vikings past the Panthers Thursday afternoon.
Nick Staloch, Kordell Schlaak, Daxter Lee and Andrew Phillips contributed hits for NRHEG.
Golf
Gopher Conference meet, girls
The Blooming Prairie and NRHEG girls golf team faced of once again during a Gopher Conference meet in Blue Earth Thursday afternoon.
The Awesome Blossoms took home first place with a team score of 215. Jessica Ressler and Halle Strunk tied for the medalist honor with a score of 48 each. Maggie Bruns (57) and Caitlyn Stangl (62) rounded out the team’s top four.
The Panthers finished third overall with a score of 264.
Skip Boyum Event
The Owatonna boys golf team finished eighth overall with a team score of 348 during the Skip Boyum tournament held in Northfield Thursday afternoon.
Jonny Wall and Sam Snitker led the Huskies with each shooting an 85, while Brody Homan (88) and Matthew Larson (90) rounded out the team’s top four.
Lacrosse
Owatonna 12, Northfield 3
The Owatonna girls lacrosse team remained undefeated on the season following their convincing win over the Raiders Thursday evening.
Annie Moran and Audrey Simon scored four goals apiece and added one and two assists, respectively. Elizabeth Harder scored two goals while Allie Keller and Maddie McGinn each added one.
“Madi Bruessel and Annie Moran really capitalized on the draw,” Owatonna coach Dani Licht said. “We, as a team, are finally coming together on gaining and maintaining possession off the draw, which is something we struggled to do in the first five games. Being 6-0, we’ve really got a target on our back in the Big 9 with teams coming out stronger and playing even more aggressive on us the second time around.”
Despite their dominant performances this season, the Huskies had not been fully healthy prior to Thursday’s game, according to Licht.
“Tonight we were full strength for the first time this season with captain Jenna Spatenka coming back tonight off of an injury from the Century game. Senior Annika Brown got back on the field for the first time since the 2019 season after getting injured the second week of the season. We couldn’t be happier to have had all the girls back on the field contributing to this team win.”
Softball
Owatonna 8, Rochester Mayo 7
Owatonna 9, Rochester Mayo 5
The Huskies picked up two big wins Thursday afternoon in Rochester.
In the first game, Owatonna scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning capped off by a three-run home run by Zoie Roush, the first of her career.
“[That was] such a clutch hit by Zoie in that situation,” coach Jeremy Moran said. “Really proud of how the team did not give up and fought to get back in the game and find a way to win it in the end.”
Katelyn Bentz pitched six innings, striking out six and allowing only three earned runs to pick up the win. Parris Hovden earned the save.
Sam Bogen was the Huskies hottest hitter of the day, going 6-for-8 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI. Ana LaDuke also had a very strong day, batting 4-for-6 with a double, a home run and three RBI. Bentz contributed a home run and three RBI as well in game two.
WEM 7, Blooming Prairie 0
The Buccaneers stifled the Awesome Blossoms Thursday afternoon.
Maren Forysek, Rachel Winzenburg and Lauren Schammel combined to hit 3-for-8 to provide the only offense for Blooming Prairie.
Allison Krohnberg pitched all seven innings, striking out four and allowing nine hits.
NRHEG 15, GE/AC 0
The Panthers improved to 10-0 on the season following their easy win Thursday afternoon.
Sophie Stork threw her fifth shutout of the season, striking out six and allowing only three hits. She also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two runs scored.
Brenlee Knudson led NRHEG at the plate with a 3-for-4 days with two doubles, two runs score and five RBI. Hallie Schultz, Grace Tufte, and Ava Kyllo combined for eight hits and six runs scored.
Track
Lakeville South meet
The Owatonna boys track and field team finished in second place overall with a score of 363.5 during their meet in Lakeville Thursday afternoon, finishing seven points behind the host team from South High School (370.5).
Ryan Gregory (300-hurdles), Zacharia Stransky (400-meter), Trever Schirmer (discus, shot put), Owen Korbel (high jump), Justin Gleason (long jump), Connor Ginskey (triple jump) and the 4x400 relay team earned first place finishes.