July 1946
Robert Boles, the proprietor of the Kenyon Airport, received notice that his application to give flying instruction und the G.I. Bill of Rights has been approved. Bill Sherman of Zumbrota, a former Marine pilot, has been hired to assist with the instructions. Four Aeroncas and one Fairchild will be available to use for learning.
New records will be set in attendance this fall when the Kenyon High School football team plays at home under the lights for the first time. Business people find it hard to break away in the afternoon, and farmers cannot afford to take an afternoon off. Night football is a distinct advantage for those who enjoy the sport.
July 1961
Lorrie Gunhus of Kenyon is among the recruits working out with the Vikings at Bemidji. Gunhus, who played football in high school here and at Winona State College, reported to camp last week and is working out under the tutelage of Viking’s Coach Norm Van Brocklin and his assistants.
Bonnie Voxland and Carmen Neseth are attending FHA Camp at Arrowhead Lake near Virginia. They are participating in leadership training sessions conducted by representatives of the State Department of Education.
July 1971
The Kenyon High School Quartet comprised of Jon Albright, Dave Jorstad, Brad Nesseth, and Mark Rodde will appear on the program “Stairway to Stardom” at the grandstand of the Steele County Fairgrounds in Owatonna.
The Holden Hi-Lites 4-H club held their summer Farm Tour. The Tour started at the Paul Voxland farm, where Matthew talked about his pigs. At the Nystuens, Bobby showed the animals he was going to exhibit. Mary Jane Sahl showed her garden and rabbits at her house.
The last stop was at Maisels, where Caren showed her Hereford. The Maisels and Nystuens served lunch. Reporter Linda Anderson