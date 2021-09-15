The Le Sueur-Henderson volleyball team traveled to Marshall for a five match tournament over two days of volleyball action. The Giants picked up a win over Fergus Falls in their first match Saturday morning but dropped their remaining matches.
"It was great to see and play teams that we don't normally compete with," said LS-H head coach Stacey Feser. "That tournament always brings great competition from all over the state. I was hoping we would be more competitive with the teams on Saturday, but we couldn't keep our errors to a minimum."
The Giants opened play Friday night against Wayzata, falling to the Trojans 2-0 (25-10, 25-9). LS-H then faced off against Andover, losing the match 2-0 (25-15, 25-13).
Saturday, the Giants picked up their first win with a 2-0 (27-25, 25-19) victory over Fergus Falls. LS-H followed up the win with a 2-0 (25-15, 25-22) loss to Perham before wrapping up the weekend with a 2-0 (25-19, 25-15) loss to Waconia.
"Our biggest team leader for the weekend was our Senior Julia More," said Feser. "This was her fourth time attending this tournament so she definitely brought her wisdom and tournament experience to the weekend!"
The Giants return to action Monday, Sept. 20 when they travel to Waterville to take on Waterville-Elysian-Morristown with first serve scheduled for 7:15 p.m.