...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING IN WESTERN MINNESOTA...
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures in west central through south central Minnesota
will bottom out between 5 and 15 degrees below zero this morning,
producing wind chills as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero. For
Douglas, Pope, Stevens and Swift counties in western Minnesota,
these wind chills will persist all day long.
Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around 10
degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin
to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of central
through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds of 5 to
10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and 35 degrees below
zero for all of central and southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this morning for much of west
central through south central Minnesota, with the Advisory
continuing all day for Douglas, Pope, Stevens and Swift counties
in western Minnesota. For tonight through Thursday morning, a Wind
Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire coverage area.
Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25
to 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Wisconsin musher wins fourth Beargrease sled dog race
GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (AP) — A Wisconsin musher wins his fourth John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon title by a wide margin.
Ryan Anderson had a one-hour cushion in finishing the 300-mile sled dog race in northeastern Minnesota Tuesday evening.
Anderson, of Cushing, Wisconsin also won the race in 2011, 2015 and 2017 and joins Nathan Schroeder and Jamie Nelson as the event’s only four-time winners.
“I don’t get too excited or show a lot of emotion that way, but obviously I’m super happy and super proud of what I’ve accomplished,” Anderson said. “I’m more proud of the confidence that the dog team has now moving forward with them. They feel like they can accomplish anything.”
About a dozen mushers, roughly half the field of contenders, had dropped out of the race by midday Tuesday. Race officials used the word “punchy” to describe the snow conditions along the North Shore and compared it to running on mashed potatoes. The warm weather caused some mushers to worry about the health of their dogs, the Star Tribune reported.
This year’s race marked the return of spectators along the trail. They were not allowed to cheer teams on last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Beargrease, in its 38th year, is known as the longest sled dog race in the contiguous United States. The Beargrease is a qualifier for the Iditarod, the premier race for mushers, in Alaska in March.