WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

Farmington wrestling at Northfield, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 27

Northfield boys hockey vs. Holy Angels, 1:30 p.m., National Sports Center

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

Northfield girls hockey vs. East Ridge, TBD, Schmitz-Maki Arena

Northfield boys hockey vs. TBD, TBD, National Sports Center

Northfield girls basketball at St. Peter, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

Northfeld girls hockey vs. Lakeville North, TBD, Schmitz-Maki Arena

Northfield girls basketball vs. Minneapolis South, 5 p.m., St. Peter

Northfield boys basketball at Tartan Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

Northfield girls hockey at Farmington, TBD

Northfield boys basketball at Tartan Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

