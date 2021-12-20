LOCAL SCHEDULE Dec 20, 2021 Dec 20, 2021 Updated 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22Farmington wrestling at Northfield, 7 p.m.MONDAY, DEC. 27Northfield boys hockey vs. Holy Angels, 1:30 p.m., National Sports CenterTUESDAY, DEC. 28Northfield girls hockey vs. East Ridge, TBD, Schmitz-Maki ArenaNorthfield boys hockey vs. TBD, TBD, National Sports CenterNorthfield girls basketball at St. Peter, 6:30 p.m.WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29Northfeld girls hockey vs. Lakeville North, TBD, Schmitz-Maki ArenaNorthfield girls basketball vs. Minneapolis South, 5 p.m., St. PeterNorthfield boys basketball at Tartan Tournament, 7:30 p.m.THURSDAY, DEC. 30Northfield girls hockey at Farmington, TBDNorthfield boys basketball at Tartan Tournament, 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hockey Basketball Tournament Sport Tbd Farmington Wrestling Tartan Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Fire damages building in downtown St. Peter historic district School employee allegedly used student's debit card for fraudulent purchases David Gangsei Poetry of woman committed for 7 years in St. Peter State Hospital posthumously published by descendants Argument at Faribault store leads to criminal charges Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web 3 moments that sum up Tom Brady’s night vs. Saints: A tossed tablet, a stare down and a taunt 48 COVID Cases Reported on World's Largest Cruise Ship Jeff Duncan: Sean Payton's fingerprints were all over Saints' historic win vs. the Bucs TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 20-26): ‘Insecure,’ ‘All Madden’ & More