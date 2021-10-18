WEDNESDAY. OCT. 20
Northfield football at Faribault. 7 p.m.
Northfield girls swimming and diving at Class AA True Team state, 7 p.m., University of Minnesota
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
Albert Lea girls swimming and diving at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
Section 1-5A football quarterfinals, 7 p.m., high seed
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
Section 1AAA cross country meet, 2:55 p.m., Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
Big 9 Conference diving competition, 5:15 p.m., Northfield Middle School
Section 1-4A volleyball quarterfinals, 7 p.m., high seed
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
Big 9 Conference swimming competition, 3 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center
Section 1-5A football semifinals, 7 p.m., high seed