THURSDAY, APRIL 15
Baseball
St. Peter 2, Waseca 1
The Bluejays fell in a close duel with the Saints, who scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Zach Hoehn, Carter McQuery and Tyler Klinger each pitched two innings, combining to strikeout eight St. Peter batters. At the plate, Hoehn was 1-for-3 and drove in the Bluejays only run. Jarrett Ahlschlager was 1-for-2 with a walk.
Hayfield 19, NRHEG 10
The bats once again showed up in New Richland as the Panthers fell to the Vikings in a run-fest.
“The score doesn’t say how this game went,” NRHEG coach Mark Lee said. “The Panthers played much better than that but still came up short with a tough loss.”
Kordell Schlaak was 1-for-3 on the night and drove in three RBI while also pitching four and one-thirds innings in relief. Daxter Lee was also 1-for-3 with a hit by pitch and scored two runs.
Golf
Owatonna 335, Waseca boys 377
The Owatonna boys golf team performed well as a unit during their win over Waseca Thursday afternoon.
“Overall, it was great to see a lot of improvement from Monday’s meet,” Owatonna coach Mark Langlois said. “As a team, we had one player shoot in the 70s and the rest of the team shoot in the 80s. The players were focused starting on hole one and many players finished their rounds strong. The team had a lot more up-and-down conversions today. I saw a lot more putts falling and solid shots out on the course. After the round, I liked that the players looked at what they improved upon, but are not satisfied and are excited to get back to practice tomorrow. It was a good win for the Huskies.”
Gopher Conference girls meet
The NRHEG girls golf team participated in the first Gopher Conference meet of the season Thursday afternoon. Lainee Krohn led the Panthers with a 68, while Tayla Sandry shot a 79.
Softball
NRHEG 8, Hayfield 0
The Panthers overwhelmed the Vikings at the plate and on the rubber Thursday afternoon en route to picking up their second win of the season.
“This was a good team win. Hayfield had runners in scoring position multiple times, but the girls played good defense to get us out of those jams. We had some very timely hits when we needed them,” NRHEG coach Wendy Schultz said.
Sophie Stork pitched a complete game shutout, striking out seven Hayfield batters. Sidney Schultz went 1-for-3 on the day with a double and drove in four runs. Cloie Arndt was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI while Hallie Schultz was 1-for-3 with a triple.
Boys tennis
Waseca 4, Fairmont 3
The Bluejays came out on top in their first match of the season.
Charlie Huttemier was the only Waseca athlete to win his singles match, defeating Ameya Komaragiri in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2.
However, the Bluejays swept the doubles matches without dropping a set. Luke Osweiler/Dominic Grunzke defeated Noah Vetter/Carter Quist, 6-3, 7-6 (5); Jacari Jellum/Hunter Supalla defeated Weston Loughmiller/Dominic Lund-May, 6-0, 6-3; Ahmed Farooq/Oliver Rohwer defeated Simone Castro/Oliver Thedens, 6-1, 6-0.
Track and field
New Ulm meet
The Waseca boys and girls track team participated in a meet at New Ulm High School Thursday afternoon. The boys finished second overall with a score of 73, only four points behind that of Farimont. The girls finished third with a score of 53.
Ella Dufault (3,200-meter), Matt Feldkamp (3,200-meter), Marcus Hansen (shot put, discus), the boys 4x200 relay team, the boys 4x800 relay team and the girls 4x200 relay team all earned first place finishses.
NRHEG meet
The NRHEG boys and girls track and field teams participated in a home meet Thursday afternoon.
The girls finished second overall by posting a score of 72, a mere two points behind that of United South Central. The team had multiple first place finishers including Evelyn Nydegger (400-meter and triple jump), Journey Utpadel (800-meter), Torri Vaale (1,600-meter), Natalie Johnson (100-meter hurdles), the 4x200 relay team (Olivia Vaale, Kyra Spies, Holly Bartness, Chloe Riewer), the 4x4oo relay team (Utpadel, Vaale, Nydegger, Riewer) and the 4x800 relay team (Utpadel, Bartness, Vaale, Nydegger).
The boys finished fourth overall with a score of 47. They had second place finishes from Daniel Nydegger (800-meter and 1,600-meter), Sawyer Prigge (300-meter hurdles), Jaxon Beck (high jump), Brandon Howieson (shot put), the 4x100 relay team (Max Seltun, Matthew Mueller, Beck, Prigge), the 4x200 relay team (Beck, Mueller, Nik Petsinger, Parker Bunn) and the 4x400 relay team (Nydegger, Seltun, Petsinger, Prigge).
Lake Crystal meet
The JWP boys and girls track teams participated in a meet at Lake Crystal-WM High School Thursday afternoon.
Erin Heitkamp (100-meter), Ashlin Keyes (high jump), Sammi Wehking (pole vault) and Jacob Cahill (pole vault) all earned first place finishes.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
Baseball
Maple River 12, NRHEG 11
The Panthers fell to 1-3 on the season following yet another scoring bonanza during Friday evening’s matchup with the Eagles.
NREHG took a 11-7 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, however, Maple River scored five runs across the fifth and sixth innings combined to seal the win.
Kordell Schlaak led the Panthers at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a run batted in. Andrew Phillips went 1-for-4 and contributed three RBI. Daxter Lee, Nick Staloch, Cody Stenzel and Ben Schoenrock also added hits for NRHEG.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Boys tennis
Pine City invitational
Pine City 5, Waseca 2
Mound Westonka 7, Waseca 0
Minnehaha Academy 5, Waseca 2
The Bluejays ran up against some stiff competition in Pine City over the weekend and were only able to steal four matches against their opponents.
Charlie Huttemier found the most success for Waseca during singles play, going 2-1 on the day and winning both matches in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.
The duos of Ben Diedrich/Earl Hansen and Tyler Jellum/Oliver Rohwer each picked up a victory in doubles play.
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
Baseball
Madelia 10, JWP 4, F/8
The Blackhawks ultimately did in the Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon thanks to a six run top of the eighth inning.
Kelton Erler led the JWP offensively, going 3-for-4 with three doubles and a walk.
Golf
St. Peter invitational
The Waseca boys golf team finished in sixth place with an overall score of 369 Tuesday afternoon in St. Peter.
Griffin Seifert (87) and Dominic Langager (88) led the Bluejays, with Seth Eatin (97) and Jonah Drake (97) rounded out the top four.
Softball
New Ulm 15, Waseca 5
The Bluejays dropped their game to a good Eagles squad Tuesday afternoon in New Ulm.
Isabell DenOuden led Waseca at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI triple, while Elle Jansen and Jordan Hofmeister each added doubles.
Boys tennis
Schaeffer Academy 6, Waseca 1
Charlie Huttemier stayed hot Tuesday afternoon, defeating his opponent 6-4, 6-3, to begin play, but ultimately the Bluejays fell to the Lions after dropping the remainder of their matches.