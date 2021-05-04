Baseball
Hayfield 13, Medford 2, F/6
The Vikings defeated the Tigers Monday evening in Medford after grabbing 17 hits and striking out six.
Jack Paulson led Medford at the plate with two hits, while Justin Ristau, Reed Cumberland, A.J. Vandereide and Noah Honsey all added one.
USC 11, Blooming Prairie 1, F/5
Seven errors sank the Awesome Blossoms in their five inning loss to United South Central Monday evening.
Alex Miller led Blooming Prairie offensively, going 2-for-2 with a walk. Charlie Heimerman also went 2-for-2 and scored the Awesome Blossoms’ lone run after being driven in by Joe Pirkl.
Golf
Winona meet
The Owatonna boys golf team came in second with a score of 344 during their triangular with Rochester Century and Winona on Monday.
“I felt we made progress today,” coach Mark Langlois said. “We played a similar course to Red Wing last week and the team shot 17 shots better today.”
Jonny Wall led the Huskies with a 75 after he shot a 2-under par front nine. Sam Snitker (88), Quinn Thompson (90) and Brody Homan (91) rounded out the team’s top four.
Softball
Hayfield 13, Medford 10
The Vikings and Tigers combined for 23 runs and 34 hits Monday afternoon in Hayfield, though, ultimately Medford was unable to come out on top.
Lydia Krenske was a force offensively, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI. Mackenzie Velishek batted 2-for-4 and also hit a home run. Emily Chadwick hit a perfect 4-for-4 with a walk.
Blooming Prairie 7, USC 1
The Awesome Blossoms returned to their winnings ways Monday afternoon fueled by Allison Krohnberg’s strong game on both sides of the ball. Krohnberg pitched all seven innings and struck out eight while allowing only six Rebel batters to reach base. She also went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double and two runs scored.
Alivia Schneider — 2-for-3 with a stolen base and run — and Bobbi Bruns — 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base — also contributed strong games offensively.
Track
Triton meet
The Medford and Blooming Prairie boys and girls track and field teams competed in respective meets Monday afternoon with both schools seeing great success.
The Tiger boys finished in first place overall during their portion of the meet with a score of 98, 35 points more than second place finisher Blooming Prairie. Henry Grayson (100-meter, 400-meter), Tyler Stursa (800-meter), Cohen Stursa (1,600-meter), George McCarthy (pole vault), Kael Hermanstorfer (discus, shot put), the 4x100 relay team (McCarthy, Dylan Heiderscheidt, T. Stursa, Brock Merritt) and the 4x800 relay team (C. Stursa, T. Stursa, Merritt, Garrett Fitzgerald) earned individual first place finishes for Medford. Xavier Rennie (110-hurdles, triple jump), Samuel Skillestad (200-meter) and Hosea Baker (3,200-meter) did so for the Awesome Blossoms.
On the girls side, the Awesome Blossoms claimed a first place finish with a score of 74, while Medford came in second at 72. Ashleigh Alwes (1,600-meter), Micalyn Trihus (shot put) and the 4x200 relay team (Madison Lea, Abigail Hefling, Annaka Forsberg, Emily Miller) earned fist place finishes for Blooming Prairie. Jackie Cole (100-meter, 200-meter, long jump), Clara Kniefel (800-meter), Isabel Miller (3,200-meter), MacKenzie Kellen (pole vault) and Abby Fitzgerald (discus) did so for the Tigers.