The St. Peter girls golf team ran away with a first-place with a score of 372 Thursday in the Tri-City United Titan Invitational tournament on Thursday at Montgomery National Golf Club.
Waseca placed second with a team score of 425. TCU finished in 3rd place with a total of 535. LCWM’s team score was incomplete.
Medalist for the meet was Megan Nelson of Waseca with an 80.
Individual scorers for the Saints were Adrianna Bixby with an 88, Audra Bixby with 92, Mia Hansen and Emily Salfer with a 96.
"Although it was windy, it was a very nice day for golf," St. Peter coach Pat Klubben said. "These girls are amazing, someone different is always stepping up and showing tremendous improvement. Two more girls carded their career bests for the Saints. Audra’s 92 is a personal best 18-hole round as a Saint, and Kate Salzwedel’s 99 is a career best and first time breaking 100. Emily’s 96 is also a career best."
The Saints (1-0) are scheduled to travel to Fairmont on Saturday for the Cardinal invitational tournament and then it is off to JCC on Monday for another Big South Conference Divisional event.