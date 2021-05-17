The St. Peter's girls golf team traveled to Waseca for the NRHEG Panther Invitational on Monday at Waseca Lakeside Golf Club. Ten teams participated in this event. St. Peter took 1st place with 369 while Waseca took second place with a team score of 417.
The medalist for the meet was Megan Nelson of Waseca with an 84.
Mia Hansen led the way for the Saints with a very nice round of 89 (2nd place overall).
Other scorers for the Saints were Audra Bixby and Emily Salfer each with 92 (personal and career best for Emily), followed by Adrianna Bixby with 96.
"Although it was a little windy, the weather cooperated once again as it was a very nice day for golf," St. Peter coach Pat Klubben said. "The depth on our team showed true again today as our top 4 girls all switched positions score wise, so when one was struggling the other was picking up their game."
St. Peter's busy schedule continues as the girls will attend the BSC Divisional meet at BEA on Tuesday. This meet will determine the winner of the East Division of the BSC.
The Saints will be back home Thursday to wrap up the regular season with Mankato East at Shoreland CC.