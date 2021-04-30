Baseball
Rochester John Marshall 11, Owatonna 2
The Huskies were unable to keep pace with the Rockets’ bats during their lopsided loss at home Thursday evening.
Caleb Vereide, Mason Kunkel, Taylor Bogen, Grant Achterkirch and Sam Knoll each picked up a hit during the game, with Kunkel’s and Knoll’s coming by way of double.
Golf
Big 9 Conference girls championship
The Owatonna girls golf team finished 11th overall during the mid-season Big 9 Conference tournament held this past week with a score of 455.
Greta Korbel shot a team-low 109, while Madi Effertz (115), Katie Ihrke (115) and Leah Seykora (116) rounded out the top four.
Big 9 Conference boys championships
The mid-season Big 9 Conference tournament wrapped up Thursday afternoon with the Huskies finishing eighth as a team with a score of 367.
Jonny Wall came in tied for eighth place overall during individual play with a score of 82. Sam Snitker (94), Quinn Thompson (94) and Brody Homan (97) rounded out the team’s top four.
Gopher Conference girls meet
Blooming Prairie once again claimed the top spot as a team during Gopher Conference play Thursday afternoon in Hayfield.
Jessica Ressler took home the medalist honor with a score of 47, while teammate Halle Strunk came in second with a 51. Ella Farr (59) and Maggie Bruns (62) rounded out the Awesome Blossoms’ top four.
Softball
Owatonna 6, Rochester John Marshall 3
Kaitlyn Bentz had a phenomenal day for the Huskies who improved to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in the Big 9 Conference following their win Thursday afternoon.
Bentz pitched all seven innings and allowed only two earned runs, while striking out 13 and allowing zero walks. She also went 1-for-4 at the plate with a home run and two RBI. Parris Hovden also had a great game offensively, batting 2-for-4 with a triple, home run and two RBI. Ana LaDuke, Sam Bogen, Zoie Roush and Mesha Krause also added hits for Owatonna.
Track and field
Rochester Mayo Invite
The Owatonna boys and girls track and field teams participated in the Dick Norman Invitational hosted by Rochester Mayo High School Thursday afternoon and both programs placed high amongst the leader boards.
The boys finished second overall with a score of 451 points during their portion of the meet. Jack Titchenal (110-hurdles), Ryan Gregory (300-hurdles), Zacharia Stransky (400-meter), Eli Spurgeon (discus), Trever Schirmer (shot put), the 4x400 relay team (Noah Wellnitz, Kaven Torabpour, Stransky, Gregory) and the 4x800 relay team (David Smith, Ty Svenby, Connor Ginskey, Jacob Ginskey) took home the goal.
The girls finished in the top spot in their meet with 466.5 points, beating out Mankato West by 11. Mckenna DuFrene (high jump), Kya Dixon (shot put), the 4x100 relay team (Janessa Moore, Laken Meier, Lauren Waypa, Ava Wolfe) and the 4x200 relay team (Moore, Aileen Jock, Waypa, Wolfe) earned first place finishes.
Bethlehem Academy meet
Both the boys and girls track and field programs for Medford and NRHEG competed in a meet hosted by Bethlehem Academy Thursday afternoon.
The Medford girls took home top honors with a score of 93, while NRHEG came in second with 73 points. Jacquelyn Cole (100-meter, 400-meter, long jump), Clara Kniefel (800-meter), MacKenzie Kellen (pole vault), Abigail Fitzgerald (discus), Kinsey Cronin (shot put), the 4x200 relay team and the 4x400 relay team picked up first place finishes for the Tigers. Raquel Fischer (200-meter), Terri Valle (1,600-meter), Quinn Van Maldegham (3,200-meter), the 4x100 relay team and the 4x800 relay team did so for the Panthers.
On the boys’ side, Medford (66) finished second overall, while NRHEG (64) came in third. Henry Grayson (100-meter, 400-meter), Carter Bilitz (pole vault), Dylan Heiderscheidt and the 4x800 relay team earned victories. Daniel Nydegger (800-meter) and the 4x400 relay team did so for the Panthers.