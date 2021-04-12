Chaska’s girls basketball program was forced to shut down following a narrow two-point victory over Wayzata on Feb. 26 because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Carver County. The quarantine meant six missed games and two weeks of no practice and seeing one another. Prior to the shutdown, the Hawks resembled a state tournament contender with impressive victories over Lake Conference powers Minnetonka and Wayzata.
But how would the Hawks return from the break? Like they were making up for lost time.
Chaska put the exclamation point on a dazzling postseason, and an undefeated season to boot, by topping an opponent that nearly ground those to a halt with a 45-43 victory over Rosemount in the Class AAAA championship game on Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis. Out of a timeout, Chaska executed to perfection a play that allowed senior guard Kaylee Van Eps to finish with a backdoor lay-in with 5.2 seconds remaining that gave the Hawks the first girls basketball championship in program history. The Hawks (18-0) had finished as the Class AAA runner-up in 1998.
The final-second heroics were necessary because on the other end junior forward Tayah Leenderts made a layup with 18 seconds remaining to lift Rosemount (20-4) into a 43-all tie. Rosemount, the resilient and scrappy Section 3AAAA representative, didn’t whither when down early and even led once in the final minutes. Rosemount, too, was attempting to win its first girls basketball championship.
Becker 70, Marshall 58
Becker opened the modified 2021 girls basketball season with 14 consecutive victories. Then the Bulldogs concluded the regular season with three consecutive losses. It wasn’t the kind of momentum a team ordinarily looks for heading into the postseason. But for the Bulldogs, they were cognizant in who those losses were to. In a four-day span, the losing skid started with Holy Angels, an entrant in the Class AAA state tournament, and then was followed by setbacks to Class AAAA powers Minnetonka and Hopkins, respectively.
The Bulldogs, then, responded with the right kind of string.
Becker won two games in the Section 5AAA tournament and then proceeded with three more in the state tournament, including the crescendo of a 70-58 victory over Marshall in the Class AAA championship. Senior Julia Bengtson scored 13 of her 20 points in the second half when the Bulldogs (19-3) maintained double-digit leads throughout. Junior guard Adeline Kent, sophomore guard Maren Westin and sophomore guard Ayla Brown paced a strong supporting cast with 12 points each.
It is the second girls basketball championship in school history, the other coming in 2007. Becker was the Class AAA runner-up in 2019 and was an entrant along with DeLaSalle in the 2020 state tournament championship game when the event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Marshall bit into a 13-point deficit with a 7-0 run that drew it to within 49-43 with 8:20 remaining in regulation, but the Bulldogs answered by pushing the advantage back to 11 behind a three-point play from senior forward Megan Gamble that made it 56-45 with 6:51 to play.
Marshall (22-1) was seeking the third championship in program history to go with back-to-back crowns won in 2001 and 2002. The Tigers were runner-up three other times. Wendorff led the Tigers with 18 points while senior forwards Jordyn Hilgemann and Emily Meier had 15 each.
Albany 57, Providence Academy 43
Albany endured, and then it surged, Friday afternoon with a state championship at stake.
The Huskies turned back repeated comeback attempts from young and scrappy Providence Academy to secure a 57-43 victory in the Class AA championship game. Senior guard Paige Meyer scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds to spur the Huskies, who used a 17-5 run in the final minutes to break open what had been white-knuckle game. It is Albany’s first championship since 2008 and joins basketball state tournament trophies from 1980 and 1983.
Albany’s definitive run provided some cushion as the Lions finished with a final surge, but couldn’t make a dent in the Huskies’ double-digit lead.
Albany (24-1), whose lone loss this season was to top-ranked New London-Spicer on March 1, held a 35-32 lead with under six minutes remaining in regulation time. But instead of panicking, the Huskies assembled a game-changing run that included key baskets and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Freshman guard Alyssa Sand chipped in nine points and junior forward Danica Findley added eight.
With the victory, Albany becomes one of seven schools with four or more League girls basketball state championships. Rochester Lourdes leads the way with eight followed by Hopkins with seven. Minneapolis North has five while Bloomington Jefferson, St. Paul Central, DeLaSalle and Albany all have four.
Providence Academy (22-2), a team filled with underclassmen, was paced by seventh grade point guard Maddyn Greenway, who had 18 points, four rebounds and four assists before fouling out. Grace Counts, a sophomore forward, had 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Minneota 48, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 45
Minneota completed its season without a blemish following a 48-45 victory over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the Class A championship game.
Senior guard Abby Rost scored 12 points and junior forward Natalie Rolbieck matched that with 12 of her own to give the Vikings (25-0) another Class A crown to go with ones captured in 2019 and 2013. In 2014, Minneota was the Class A runner-up.
But this time around, the Vikings couldn’t exhale, and then celebrate, until the final horn.
Minneota, which had led by as many as 16 points, held off a series of final surges from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, who had closed to within five points twice in the final minutes. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was attempting to win its first-ever girls basketball state championship. The Jaguars then pulled to within 43-41 on a three-pointer by senior guard Josie Knutson with just more than a minute remaining, but Minneota quickly answered with a reverse layup by junior center Jeren Rost.
A single free throw from Minneota’s Abby Hennen, a senior guard, boosted the Vikings’ lead to 46-43 with 26 seconds remaining in regulation. After a power layup by Knutson, Hennen was quickly fouled , though, and she made two free throws at the other end to set the score.