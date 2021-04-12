Hayfield, which began the boys basketball state tournament as the No. 4 seed from the southern geographic region of Minnesota, turned heads for the final time during the modified 2021 season with a 61-60 victory over Hancock in the Class A championship game on Saturday at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.
Ethan Slaathaug, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, scored 20 points and junior guard Easton Fritcher chipped in 13 to send the Vikings (21-4) to their first basketball state championship in five appearances. In 2001, Hayfield was the Class A runner-up. En route to their historic milestone, Hayfield, which opened the season 1-2, defeated Legacy Christian Academy, the No. 1 seed in the south, in the state quarterfinals and then topped Badger-Greenbush/Middle River, the No. 3 seed in the north in the semifinals.
Using precise shot selection and selfless ball distribution for the final time this season, Hayfield had to fend off a formidable challenge from Hancock (19-6), another No. 4 seed to open the state tournament, before it could celebrate the Class A title.
Fritcher gave the Vikings a 60-52 lead with 49.4 seconds remaining in regulation when he made a single free throw. Hayfield needed every bit of that cushion because Hancock closed with a flurry. The Owls went on a 5-0 run and had a chance to tie the score when the possession arrow pointed their way with 22.1 seconds left. Five seconds later, however, the Owls turned the ball over.
Astonishingly, Hancock stole the ball on the inbounds, but was unable to find the equalizer. Instead, Fritcher was fouled on the rebound, and on the other end, he added another free throw for a 61-57 margin with 5.7 seconds left. Hayfield didn’t defend the long inbound pass and Hancock senior guard Kody Berget made a three-pointer at the horn to set the score.
Hancock, which at one point was 6-4 this season, was led by junior center Matt Thompson’s 18 points and 12 rebounds. Sebastian Felix, a junior guard added 13 points.
Hayfield, the Section 1A champion, built a 39-31 lead at the break while shooting nearly 70 percent from the floor. Included in that precision was 6 of 9 from three-point range. Each of Hayfield’s five starters had at least one made three-pointer in the first half. Senior guard Ethan Slaathaug paced the Vikings with 14 points and was 6 of 8 from the field. Junior forward Easton Fritcher added nine points.
As a team, Hayfield distributed the ball well with 10 assists on 16 made baskets.
Hancock was nearly as prolific from the field in a crisply-played first half, shooting nearly 62 percent. The Owls made 5 of 7 three-pointers and were paced by junior center Matt Thompson, who had 12 points and five rebounds.
Wayzata 75, Cretin-Derham Hall 61
Wayzata High School, which has one of the most successful activities programs in Minnesota State High School League history, has won 98 state championships across its vast offerings of co-curricular experiences. Boys basketball, though, hasn’t contributed to that total since 1959.
They are off the hook now.
Wayzata’s high-energy offense was able to solve the trademark defense of Cretin-Derham Hall for a 75-61 victory in the Class AAAA championship game of the League’s Boys Basketball State Tournament on Saturday. Junior guard Drew Berkland scored 19 points, junior guard Camden Heide added 17 while senior guard Eddie Beeninga chipped in 16 that allowed the Trojans (19-2) to notch the 99th state championship in school history.
The Trojans finished the season on a 14-game winning streak and did so in convincing fashion. In that run, the closest margin of victory was eight points and that came in a 68-60 win over Lake Conference rival Hopkins, which had defeated Wayzata in the second game of the season. The only other loss for Wayzata was a 70-63 setback to Minnehaha Academy, the Class AAA champion, on Feb. 4.
After Cretin-Derham Hall pulled to within 45-39 with 10:54 remaining in regulation, Wayzata found the separation it was look for with a game-deciding 20-6 run that lasted 6 minutes and 16 seconds. In that spree, the Trojans were 8 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 9 from three-point range. Berkland and junior guard Camden Heide had six points each in the run. Cretin-Derham Hall, meanwhile, was 0-7 from the field in that stretch with its only points coming from the free throw line.
Cretin-Derham Hall (18-6), which started the season 4-4, had won 14 of its past 15 games entering the state tournament. In 2018, the Raiders won the Class AAAA crown in dramatic fashion on an alley-oop at the horn.
Minnehaha Academy 80, Alexandria 29
From the high school farewell to 7-foot-1 center Chet Holmgren, the top-ranked senior in the country, to the flashy play and shooting marksmanship of freshman guard Mercy Miller, and to all of the talent in between, Minnehaha Academy left lasting images of a season of dominance and for what is to come in capturing the Class AAA championship on Saturday.
Holmgren, the consensus national high school player of the year, finished his prep journey with 18 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. On the perimeter, senior guard Hercy Miller had a team-best 24 points, and little brother, Mercy, had 15 points in engineering the Redhawks high-octane offense to a dominant 80-29 victory over Alexandria.
Minnehaha Academy (20-1) is the fourth school in boys basketball state tournament history to win four consecutive championships. That pulls the Redhawks into a three-way tie for second with SW Minnesota Christian (1999-02) and Minneapolis Patrick Henry (2000-03). Alexandria was making its first appearance in a championship game since World War II when it lost to St. Paul Washington in 1943.
Minnehaha Academy built a 36-20 lead at the break behind 13 points from Hercy Miller and 10 from Holmgren. The Redhawks created separation on a 14-0 run that went from the 10:59 mark to 4:24 remaining in the opening half.
Junior forward Erik Hedstrom scored all 10 of his points and had six rebounds in the first half for the Cardinals (22-2), who didn’t back down or appear intimidated by playing the No. 9-ranked team in the country.
Alexandria’s pregame plan to play physical on Holmgren worked for a while, but it was only a matter of time before he adapted. Seeing the double- and triple-teams on him merely opened opportunities for Minnehaha Academy’s other offensive weaponry. In the second half, Holmgren dazzled with numerous highlight-reel plays that included dunks, drives and elite-level passing.
Minnehaha Academy outscored Alexandria 44-9 in the second half.