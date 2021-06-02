THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Baseball

WEM vs. Hayfield, 5 p.m., Austin Riverland Community College, Section 1A

NRHEG at Medford, 5 p.m., Section 2AA

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Maple River, 5 p.m., Section 2AA

Softball

Blooming Prairie at WEM, 5 p.m., Section 1A West

Faribault vs. Albert Lea, 4 p.m. Austin Todd Park, Section 1AAA

Section 1-3A consolation semifinals, 6 p.m., Austin Todd Park

Bethlehem Academy at Lester Prairie, 4 p.m., Section 4A

Track and Field

WEM at Section 2A Subsection 6 meet, 4 p.m., JWP

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Baseball

Section 2AA consolation quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m., Gaylord

Section 2AA consolation semifinals, 4 p.m., Gaylord

Section 1A championship semifinals, noon, Austin Riverland Community College

Section 1A consolation quarterfinals, 2:30 p.m., Austin Riverland Community College

Softball

Section 1A west subsection final, 10 a.m., Austin Todd Park

Section 1A west consolation semifinals, 10 a.m., Austin Todd Park

Section 1A west consolation final, noon, Austin Todd Park

