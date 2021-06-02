THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Baseball
WEM vs. Hayfield, 5 p.m., Austin Riverland Community College, Section 1A
NRHEG at Medford, 5 p.m., Section 2AA
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Maple River, 5 p.m., Section 2AA
Softball
Blooming Prairie at WEM, 5 p.m., Section 1A West
Faribault vs. Albert Lea, 4 p.m. Austin Todd Park, Section 1AAA
Section 1-3A consolation semifinals, 6 p.m., Austin Todd Park
Bethlehem Academy at Lester Prairie, 4 p.m., Section 4A
Track and Field
WEM at Section 2A Subsection 6 meet, 4 p.m., JWP
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Baseball
Section 2AA consolation quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m., Gaylord
Section 2AA consolation semifinals, 4 p.m., Gaylord
Section 1A championship semifinals, noon, Austin Riverland Community College
Section 1A consolation quarterfinals, 2:30 p.m., Austin Riverland Community College
Softball
Section 1A west subsection final, 10 a.m., Austin Todd Park
Section 1A west consolation semifinals, 10 a.m., Austin Todd Park
Section 1A west consolation final, noon, Austin Todd Park