...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot (33) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Talbot made 38 saves against his former team and the Minnesota Wild shut down the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight victory.
Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist. Marcus Foligno, Victor Rask and Dmitry Kulikov also scored for the Wild (18-6-1), off to the best start in franchise history with 37 points through 25 games.
Minnesota has scored at least four goals in six consecutive games, and its seven-game run is tied with Dallas for the longest active winning streak in the NHL.
“They played real well in the second period, but we really liked our regroup and how we played in the third period,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “We did a lot of real, real good things.”
Among them was keeping the potent Oilers power play off the scoreboard at 0-for-5 on the night.
“Our penalty kill was outstanding tonight. I can’t say enough about them,” Talbot said. “We weren’t giving them those Grade-A chances that they’re accustomed to, and with the statistics coming in you wouldn’t think the power-play matchup would favor us. But we got a big one early and our penalty kill did a great job, so give our special teams a ton of credit tonight.”
Jesse Puljujarvi scored for the Oilers (16-8-0), who have lost three in a row.
The Oilers once again found themselves down early as Minnesota opened the scoring just 1:11 in on the power play. Eriksson Ek poked in a puck that Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen had jammed against the post with his skate for his 10th goal of the season.
The Wild made it 2-0 seven minutes into the first period as Matt Dumba made a nice feed to a hard-charging Foligno, who redirected the puck into the net for his 11th.
Edmonton got a goal back 6 1/2 minutes into the second as McDavid fed Puljujarvi during a battle in front, and he sent the puck past Talbot.
The Oilers outshot Minnesota 20-6 in the period.
Minnesota restored its two-goal lead 5 1/2 minutes into the third as Jonas Brodin sent the puck through to Rask, who had a wide-open net to shoot at before Koskinen could get across.
The Wild put the game away with five minutes remaining as Kirill Kaprizov sprung Kulikov for a rare defenseman breakaway and he made the most of it, undressing Koskinen for his third goal of the season.
UP NEXT
Wild: At the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, the second stop on a four-game trip.