The St. Peter Saints girls soccer program traveled to Mankato to take on the Mankato East Cougars Saturday morning, but it was held scoreless in a 3-0 defeat.
"Though we didn’t get a win today, there was some positives," said Saints head coach Bre Landsteiner. "We are starting to connect and pass well as a team, and we are improving our defensive skills."
The Saints were held to two shots on the day, compared to 10 for the Cougars.
"We had breakdowns in the back," said Landsteiner. "After we watch film and watch how we played, we will be ready to take on Waseca on Tuesday."
St. Peter will host Waseca Tuesday, Sept. 14, with kickoff scheduled for 6:45 p.m.