THURSDAY, OCT. 28

Cross country at Section 1AA meet, 3:20 p.m., Faribault Alexander Park

Glenville-Emmons at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7 p.m., Section 1A playoffs

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

Section 1A volleyball quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m, Rochester Civic Center

Section 1A football semifinals, 7 p.m., high seed

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

Section 1A volleyball quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m., Rochester Civic Center

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

Section 1A football championship, 7 p.m., high seed

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Section 1A volleyball championship, 10 a.m., Rochester Civic Center

Class AA cross country state meet, 2:30 p.m., St. Olaf College

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments