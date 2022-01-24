...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
FILE — Kansas State center Ayoka Lee during an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Lee broke the NCAA women’s single-game scoring record for Division I with 61 points to help Kansas State romp to a 94-65 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee broke the NCAA women’s single-game scoring record for Division I with 61 points to help Kansas State romp to a 94-65 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma on Sunday.
She made 23 of 30 shots from the floor — all 2-pointers — for the Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 Big 12 Conference).
Lee — a graduate of Byron High School — topped the previous record on a layup with 2:53 remaining in the game. Cindy Brown of Long Beach State scored 60 against San Jose State on Feb. 16, 1987 and Rachel Banham — a Lakeville North graduate — had 60 for Minnesota on Feb. 7, 2016 against Northwestern.
“I didn’t come in expecting to break a record,” Lee said. “I think (it was) just sticking to our game plan, running what we needed to run and our guards did amazing.”
Lee had 32 points in the first half to help Kansas State take a 51-27 lead. She surpassed her school-record 43-point effort — set in the first game this season — on a layup with 1:55 left in the third quarter. The bucket gave K-State a 66-49 lead. Lee had 49 points and K-State led 70-51 heading into the final period.
Lee, a junior, had 14 points in the first quarter to stake the Wildcats to a 19-11 lead. She made 15 of 17 foul shots and grabbed 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season. Freshman Serena Sundell pitched in with 11 points, eight assists and five boards.