The Kenyon-Wanamingo junior high wrestling team traveled Saturday to compete at the Hastings Invitational.
The Knights finished in sixth place out of 12 teams, with Liam Sommer and Bryan Jacobson winning individual titles in the 75-pound weight class and 95-pound weight class.
Full individual results are listed below:
Middle School 70
Eli Hanson’s place is 3rd and has scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Eli Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Eli Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Arlyn Knobelsdorff (Goodhue) (Fall 0:51)
Semifinal — Nolan Bloch (Stillwater) won by decision over Eli Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) (Dec 2-0)
Cons. Semi — Eli Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Eli Brandenburg (Hastings) (Fall 0:29)
3rd Place Match — Eli Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Kade Engberg (Cottage Grove) (Fall 2:17)
Middle School 75
Liam Sommer’s place is 1st and has scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Liam Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Parker Taylor (Hastings) (Fall 0:50)
Semifinal — Liam Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Jackson VanHorn (Cottage Grove) (Fall 0:22)
1st Place Match — Liam Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by decision over Sully McNamara (Hastings) (Dec 6-0)
Middle School 80
Gabriel Ramirez’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Evan Wasilk (Forest Lake) won by decision over Gabriel Ramirez (Kenyon-Wanamingo) (Dec 6-2)
Cons. Round 1 — Gabriel Ramirez (Kenyon-Wanamingo) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Joe Spadino (Hudson) won by major decision over Gabriel Ramirez (Kenyon-Wanamingo) (Maj 10-1)
Middle School 95
Bryan Jacobson’s place is 1st and has scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Bryan Jacobson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Bryan Jacobson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Ethan McClanahan (Henry Sibley) (Fall 0:34)
Semifinal — Bryan Jacobson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by decision over Waylon Deaton (River Falls) (Dec 7-0)
1st Place Match — Bryan Jacobson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Elijah Nye (Stillwater) (Fall 0:37)
Middle School 100
Luke Johnson’s place is 3rd and has scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Luke Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by major decision over Oliver Larson (River Falls) (Maj 11-0)
Semifinal — Landen Brooks (Cottage Grove) won by decision over Luke Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Semi — Luke Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Kyan Davis (Stillwater) (Fall 1:33)
3rd Place Match — Luke Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by major decision over Rowan Cariveau (Roseville) (Maj 11-2)
Middle School 105
Bennet Shelton’s place is unknown and has scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Bennet Shelton (Kenyon-Wanamingo) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Braden Hatalla (Stillwater) won by fall over Bennet Shelton (Kenyon-Wanamingo) (Fall 3:00)
Cons. Round 2 — Bennet Shelton (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Eli Klumb (River Falls) (Fall 2:40)
Cons. Round 3 — August Brooks (Forest Lake) won by decision over Bennet Shelton (Kenyon-Wanamingo) (Dec 8-6)
Middle School 110
Henry Buchal’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Sunny Gurung (Roseville) won by decision over Henry Buchal (Kenyon-Wanamingo) (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Round 1 — Henry Buchal (Kenyon-Wanamingo) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Wyatt Murphy (Cottage Grove) won by fall over Henry Buchal (Kenyon-Wanamingo) (Fall 1:08)
Middle School 115
Brennan Flotterud’s place is 3rd and has scored 17.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Kingston Pak (Stillwater) won by decision over Brennan Flotterud (Kenyon-Wanamingo) (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Round 1 — Brennan Flotterud (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Prestyn Reuter (Hastings) (Fall 0:57)
Cons. Semi — Brennan Flotterud (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Brandon Orneleas-Warolin (Stillwater) (Fall 2:14)
3rd Place Match — Brennan Flotterud (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Mary Prescott (Hudson) (Fall 1:59)
Middle School 125
Myles Thompson’s place is 2nd and has scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Myles Thompson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Kylie Simpson (Hudson) (Fall 2:36)
Semifinal — Myles Thompson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Jack O‘Reilly (Goodhue) (Fall 0:43)
1st Place Match — Koby Anderson (Baldwin-Woodville) won by fall over Myles Thompson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) (Fall 0:27)
Middle School 130
Jayden Dudley’s place is 5th and has scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Jayden Dudley (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by decision over Nate Schlief (Forest Lake) (Dec 7-3)
Quarterfinal — Jayden Dudley (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Owen Peterson (Stillwater) (Fall 1:33)
Semifinal — Siraj Whirry (Baldwin-Woodville) won by fall over Jayden Dudley (Kenyon-Wanamingo) (Fall 2:53)
Cons. Semi — Nate Schlief (Forest Lake) won by fall over Jayden Dudley (Kenyon-Wanamingo) (Fall 2:17)
5th Place Match — Jayden Dudley (Kenyon-Wanamingo) won by fall over Owen Peterson (Stillwater) (Fall 0:58)
Middle School 285
Isreal Hiller’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Karl Meyer (Lake City) won by fall over Isreal Hiller (Kenyon-Wanamingo) (Fall 0:12)
Cons. Round 1 — Gabe Dorham (Hastings) won by fall over Isreal Hiller (Kenyon-Wanamingo) (Fall 1:16)