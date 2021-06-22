The St. Peter trap team shot Monday in Alexandria in the MN Trap Shooting Championship.
Competing in Class 8A with 35 shooters, senior Kia Maas shot Varsity and took 3rd with a score of 88 out of 100 in the Female Class. She also was this year's High Score for the St. Peter Team.
Here is a list of St. Peter's top shooters per class:
Top Gun Male & Top Gun Female
Novice - Quinn DeBlieck, Kylee Wendroth
JV - Isaac Alger, Mackenzie Pettis
Varsity - Jaxson Witty, Kia Maas
This year's seniors are Abby Haggenmiller, Emma Jones, Jaeger Kennedy, Noah Klaseus, Jack Leonard, Kia Maas, Nathan Pettis, Levi Powers, Carter Wendroth, Konrad Wernsing