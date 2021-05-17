TUESDAY, MAY 18

Baseball

Medford at Waseca, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Gopher Conference meet, boys, 4:30 p.m., Riverview Golf Course

Owatonna vs. Mankato East, 2:30 p.m., Owatonna Country Club

Lacrosse

Owatonna at St. Could Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Medford vs. JWP, 4:30 p.m.

Blooming Prairie vs. Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Owatonna at Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Owatonna boys, Albert Lea, Northfield, at Mankato West, 4:45 p.m.

Blooming Prairie, Medford, Kenyon-Wanamingo, at True Team meet, 4 p.m., Triton

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

Track and field

Owatonna girls, Northfield, Mankato West at Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Baseball

Owatonna at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.

Blooming Prairie vs. Medford, 5 p.m.

NRHEG at USC, 5 p.m.

Golf

Gopher Conference Tournament, 10 a.m., Waseca Lakeside Club

Owatonna girls vs. Rochester John Marshall, 2:30 p.m., Owatonna Country Club

Lacrosse

Owatonna girls at Rochester John Marshall, 7:15 p.m.

Softball

Owatonna vs. Albert Lea, 5 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at Medford, 4:30 p.m.

NRHEG vs. USC 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Owatonna at Rochester Lourdes, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Blooming Prairie, Medford, WEM at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Baseball

Owatonna at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at Alden-Conger, 4:30 p.m.

NRHEG vs. JWP, 7 p.m.

Softball

NRHEG vs. Triton, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Softball

Blooming Prairie vs. Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Blooming Prairie vs. Wabasha-Kellog, 6:15 p.m.

Tennis

Big 9 Conference tournament, 9 a.m., Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center

