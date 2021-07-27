WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

Baseball 365 at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Air Freight Unlimited at Dundas, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 30

Faribault at Dundas, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 1

Northfield at Dundas, 2 p.m., Section 1B play-in game

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4

St. Louis Park at Dundas, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 6

Section 1B playoff series, 8 p.m., high seed

SUNDAY, AUG. 8

Section 1B playoff series, 2 p.m., low seed

TUESDAY, AUG. 10

Section 1B playoff series, 8 p.m., high seed

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments