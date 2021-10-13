CLASS 6A
School, (1st place), (Record) Total Points, Prv
1. Lakeville South (5) (6-0) 50 1
2. Eden Prairie (5-1) 45 3
3. Maple Grove (5-1) 34 6
(tie) Stillwater (6-0) 34 4
5. Centennial (4-2) 31 7
6. Shakopee (5-1) 23 2
7. Minnetonka (5-1) 22 8
8. Woodbury (5-1) 15 9
9. Wayzata (4-2) 11 5
10. St. Michael-Albertville (4-2) 8 T10
Others receiving votes: Anoka 1, Osseo 1.
CLASS 5A
School, (1st place), (Record) Total Points, Prv
1. Mankato West (5) (6-0) 50 1
2. St. Thomas Academy (6-0) 42 3
(tie) Andover (6-0) 42 2
4. Chaska (6-0) 35 5
5. Sauk Rapids-Rice (6-0) 29 6
6. Rochester Mayo (5-1) 26 8
7. Rogers (5-1) 20 9
8. Moorhead (4-1) 10 4
9. Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-1) 8 NR
10. Elk River (4-2) 5 NR
(tie) Spring Lake Park (4-2) 5 7
Others receiving votes: Mankato East 2, Mahtomedi 1.
CLASS 4A
School, (1st place), (Record) Total Points, Prv
1. Becker (6) (6-0) 60 1
2. Hutchinson (5-1) 51 3
(tie) Mound-Westonka (6-0) 51 2
4. Stewartville (6-0) 42 4
5. Holy Angels (5-1) 35 6
6. North Branch (6-0) 29 7
7. Willmar (5-1) 21 9
8. Kasson-Mantorville (4-2) 18 5
9. Fridley (4-2) 12 10
10. SMB-Wolfpack (4-2) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Zimmerman 3, Rocori 3.
CLASS 3A
School, (1st place), (Record) Total Points, Prv
1. Lake City (4) (6-0) 49 1
2. Fairmont (1) (6-0) 46 2
3. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-0) 38 4
4. Dassel-Cokato (6-0) 36 5
5. Providence Academy (6-0) 24 8
6. Cannon Falls (5-1) 21 T6
(tie) Pierz (5-1) 21 T6
8. Rockford (5-1) 13 10
(tie) Plainview Elgin-Millville (5-1) 13 9
10. Litchfield (5-1) 4 3
(tie) Waseca (5-1) 4 NR
(tie) Esko (6-0) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Watertown-Mayer 2.
CLASS 2A
School, (1st place), (Record) Total Points, Prv
1. Blooming Prairie (4) (6-0) 40 1
2. Pipestone (6-0) 36 3
3. Minneapolis North (5-1) 30 4
4. Moose Lake-Willow River (5-0) 24 T5
5. West Central Ashby (6-0) 22 T5
(tie) Kimball (6-0) 22 7
7. Chatfield (5-1) 16 8
8. Blue Earth Area (5-1) 9 2
9. Barnesville (4-2) 5 NR
(tie) Maple River (5-1) 5 NR
(tie) Rush City (6-0) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 2, Triton 2, Royalton 1, Osakis 1.
CLASS A
School, (1st place), (Record) Total Points, Prv
1. Murray County Central (4) (6-0) 40 1
2. Minneota (6-0) 36 2
3. BOLD (6-0) 32 3
4. Rushford-Peterson (6-0) 27 6
5. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-1) 23 7
6. Ottertail Central (6-0) 15 9
7. Ada-Borup (5-1) 11 4
8. Polk County West (5-1) 10 10
9. Martin County West (5-1) 5 8
(tie) Pine River-Backus (5-1) 5 NR
(tie) Deer River (6-0) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 4, Fillmore Central 3, Dawson-Boyd 2, New York Mills 2.
9-MAN
School, (1st place), (Record) Total Points, Prv
1. Verndale (5) (6-0) 50 1
2. Lanesboro (6-0) 44 2
3. Hancock (6-0) 39 3
4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (6-0) 33 4
5. Fertile-Beltrami (6-0) 32 5
6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-1) 22 6
7. Mountain Lake Area (5-1) 15 7
8. Grand Meadow (5-1) 13 NR
9. Cherry (5-1) 8 8
10. Nevis (4-1) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 4, Kittson County Central 4, Hills-Beaver Creek 2, Wheaton Herman Norcross 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 1, Hill City-Northland 1.