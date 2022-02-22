THURSDAY, FEB. 24

Southland girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7 p.m., Section 1A tournament

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

Kenyon-Wanamingo wresting at Section 1A individual tournament, Rochester Mayo Civic Center

Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Kenyon-Wanamingo wresting at Section 1A individual tournament, Rochester Mayo Civic Center

MONDAY, FEB. 28

Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m., Rochester Mayo Civic Center

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Section 1A boys basketball tournament, 7 p.m., high seed

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Class A individual wrestling tournament, Xcel Energy Center

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Class A individual wrestling tournament, Xcel Energy Center

Section 1A girls basketball semifinals, 4 p.m., Rochester Mayo Civic Center

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments