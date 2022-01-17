How hungry was Faribault to get back in the win column?
The Falcons wasted little time getting out to a lead they never came close to relinquishing.
Faribault lit the lamp 26 seconds into the game, scoring first in a 9-1 rout of Austin on Saturday night at Faribault Ice Arena.
It was their fastest first goal of the season.
“It’s great, to be honest,” said junior defenseman/forward Owen Nesburg, who co-led the team with two goals. “We needed that win. We played really well as a team. A lot of great passing, a lot of great shots. We tried to get a lot of guys on the scoreboard.”
Seven Falcons did, to be specific. That qualifies as a lot.
Eighth-grade forward Jackson Kath’s goal opened the scoring, and was one of the niftier of the night. He buried the puck in the top right corner on a one-timer assist from sophomore Oliver Linnemann. Eighth grader Tommy Kunze was credited with the secondary assist.
It set the tone for a 3-0 first period in which Faribault led shots on goal 11-7. The second period was closer, just 13-11, in the Falcons' favor, but it yielded five goals and an 8-1 lead at the next intermission.
The Falcons ended with a 30-23 shots on goal advantage. Not a gaudy disparity, but the quality of looks for the home team was greater.
It also helped to receive one of senior goalie Seamus O'Connor's top performances. He made 22 of 23 saves (.956), a few of which came late in the second period in which some acrobatic stops earned the adulation from coaches and teammates.
“It was a different coaching staff but kind of the same attitude. Effort and attitude, a lot of it rests on the boys,” said Alex Schmitz, who was part of an assistant coaching staff filling in Saturday for head coach Dan Pumper. “We didn’t get down (mentally) tonight. It’s easier to not get down when you’re ahead, but (Austin is) still not a team you want to look past.
“It was good, we got to mix up lines a little bit at the end, get some guys some ice time that worked hard all season."
Sophomore forward Logan Peroutka scored two goals. Linnemann, junior defender and captain Tanner Yochum, sophomore Brody Redding and eighth grader RJ Wasilowski all scored once.
One of Nesburg's tallies was a shorthanded goal in the second period. Faribault killed all three two-minute penalties committed.
The Falcons' nine goals were one shy of their season high, which came in a 10-2 win over Fairmont. The Falcons have scored four or more goals five times this season.
Saturday’s win was its seventh straight against Austin. It also snapped a seven-game losing streak on the season entering the night.
Faribault earned two points in the Big 9 Conference standings to remain in fifth place.
Saturday was also the Falcons’ first win over a fellow Section 1A team. Despite a 1-7-0 section record, Faribault still has an opportunity to land the sixth through eighth seed out of 11 to lock up a first round home playoff game next month. Top five teams earn a first-round bye and the next three are at home in round one.
Entering Saturday, Faribault sat seventh in the section based on the QRF rankings. It’s one projected seed ahead of Winona (3-8-1), a team it faces twice in the next two weeks.
Next up is another home conference game 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Rochester John Marshall (4-7-0).
Eight of Faribault's final 11 games are against sub-.500 teams.
“I thought we had a great amount of fans here today. We’ve had a lot of support at home games, so I want to thank them for that,” Nesburg said. “I think the team is going to turn around, I think we’re going to start getting more in the win column.”
Some of those fans even got the chance to skate on the ice during intermission.
In between the first and second periods, Faribault youth hockey players got the chance to play brief exhibition scrimmages against each other as varsity players watched and cheered. A few of the varsity players even stepped in at goalie, drawing playful "sieve" chants from teammates when a youngster got a puck past them.
"It was great to see the younger kids of Faribault just out there having fun; it was great to support them," Nesburg said. "I think it shows a lot for how much of a community that we are. Especially in the ice rink, but just in town in general."