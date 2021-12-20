GOPHER CONFERENCE STANDINGS Dec 20, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS BASKETBALLEast (Conference, Division, Overall)Hayfield (2-0, 0-0, 5-1)Triton (1-0, 0-0, 2-1)Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-1, 0-0, 3-2)Blooming Prairie (1-2, 0-0, 1-3)Bethlehem Academy (0-0, 0-0, 2-1)Randolph (0-1, 0-0, 2-3)West (Conference, Division, Overall)Maple River (2-0, 0-0, 5-0)NRHEG (1-1, 0-0, 2-1)JWP (1-1, 1-0, 2-2)USC (1-2, 0-1, 1-4)WEM (0-1, 0-0, 3-2)Medford (0-2, 0-0, 0-4)GIRLS BASKETBALLEast (Conference, Division, Overall)Hayfield (2-0, 1-0, 8-0)Randolph (2-0, 1-0, 2-4)Blooming Prairie (2-1, 1-0, 2-3)Kenyon-Wanamingo (1-2, 0-1, 1-4)Bethlehem Academy (0-2, 0-1, 2-3)Triton (0-3, 0-1, 1-5)West (Conference, Division, Overall)NRHEG (4-0, 1-0, 6-0)Maple River (2-0, 1-0, 3-1)Medford (1-1, 1-0, 3-2)WEM (1-1, 0-1, 2-3)JWP (1-2, 1-1, 3-3)USC (0-4, 0-2, 0-5) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Standing Conference Sport Law Gopher Boy Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Fire damages building in downtown St. Peter historic district School employee allegedly used student's debit card for fraudulent purchases David Gangsei Poetry of woman committed for 7 years in St. Peter State Hospital posthumously published by descendants Argument at Faribault store leads to criminal charges Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web 3 moments that sum up Tom Brady’s night vs. Saints: A tossed tablet, a stare down and a taunt 48 COVID Cases Reported on World's Largest Cruise Ship Jeff Duncan: Sean Payton's fingerprints were all over Saints' historic win vs. the Bucs TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 20-26): ‘Insecure,’ ‘All Madden’ & More