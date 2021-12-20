BOYS BASKETBALL

East (Conference, Division, Overall)

Hayfield (2-0, 0-0, 5-1)

Triton (1-0, 0-0, 2-1)

Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-1, 0-0, 3-2)

Blooming Prairie (1-2, 0-0, 1-3)

Bethlehem Academy (0-0, 0-0, 2-1)

Randolph (0-1, 0-0, 2-3)

West (Conference, Division, Overall)

Maple River (2-0, 0-0, 5-0)

NRHEG (1-1, 0-0, 2-1)

JWP (1-1, 1-0, 2-2)

USC (1-2, 0-1, 1-4)

WEM (0-1, 0-0, 3-2)

Medford (0-2, 0-0, 0-4)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East (Conference, Division, Overall)

Hayfield (2-0, 1-0, 8-0)

Randolph (2-0, 1-0, 2-4)

Blooming Prairie (2-1, 1-0, 2-3)

Kenyon-Wanamingo (1-2, 0-1, 1-4)

Bethlehem Academy (0-2, 0-1, 2-3)

Triton (0-3, 0-1, 1-5)

West (Conference, Division, Overall)

NRHEG (4-0, 1-0, 6-0)

Maple River (2-0, 1-0, 3-1)

Medford (1-1, 1-0, 3-2)

WEM (1-1, 0-1, 2-3)

JWP (1-2, 1-1, 3-3)

USC (0-4, 0-2, 0-5)

