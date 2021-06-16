The season for the Owatonna Post 77 American Legion team is in full-swing as we enter the ides of June and the kids’ bats are starting to heat up along with the weather.
Post 77 dropped their first two games of the season to Rochesters Century and Mayo before picking up a win against Austin Tuesday night at Dartts Park. Through three games, they’re 0-2 on the road and 1-0 at home.
Pitcher and 2021 Owatonna High School graduate Matt Seykora tossed a complete game to help lead Post 77 past Austin, 8-1.
Post 77 returns to action on Thursday in Spring Lake Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Similarly, the VFW 9 and VFW 10 teams have combined to play 11 games thus far in June as of this writing and own a record of 6-5. (The VFW 10 team played Faribault on Wednesday evening with the game concluding after publication deadline.)
The VFW 9 team begins a tournament up in Blaine beginning on Friday when they will face off against Osseo before taking on Blaine. The VFW 10 team plays again on Monday in Austin.
Below are the remaining schedules for the Legion, VFW 9 and VFW 10 teams.
REMAINING LEGION SCHEDULE
June 17 — at Spring Lake Park, 7 p.m.
June 21 — Faribault, 7 p.m.
June 22 — Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m.
June 24 — at Byron, 6 p.m.
June 29 — Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
July 6 — at Winona, 7 p.m.
July 8 — Rochester Lourdes, 7 p.m.
July 10 — at Kasson, 7 p.m.
July 12 — at Stewartville, 7 p.m.
July 15 — at Faribault, 7 p.m.
REMAINING VFW 9 SCHEDULE
June 18 — at Osseo, 5:45 p.m.
June 18 — at Blaine, 8 p.m.
June 19 — at TBD, 2 p.m.
June 23 — Mantorville, 5 p.m.
June 30 — at Waseca, 5 p.m.
July 7 — at Byron, 5 p.m.
July 10 — Rochester Century, 1 p.m.
REMAINING VFW 10 SCHEDULE
June 21 — at Austin, 5 p.m.
June 25 — La Crescent, 5 p.m.
June 26 — Spring Lake Park, 10 a.m.
June 26 — TBD, 1 p.m.
June 27 — Rochester Mayo, 11 a.m., Double Header
July 9 — at Winona, 5 p.m.
July 10 — Rochester Century, 11 a.m.
July 11 — Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m.