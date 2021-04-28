FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Baseball
Waseca 8, NRHEG 7
The Bluejays came out on top in a close battle with the Panthers Friday afternoon in Waseca.
Zander Fitzsimmons went 3-for-5 and two RBI for Waseca, while Carter McQuery, Jarrett Ahlschlager and Oliver O’Brien each went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Zach Hoehn went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Griffin Krautkremer went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI.
For NRHEG, Nick Staloch went 2-for-4 with a double and triple, while Clay Stenzel went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
Maple River 17, JWP 2, F/5
The Eagles rolled past the Bulldogs Friday evening.
Kelton Erler and Ethan Winters each picked up hits for JWP.
Softball
NRHEG 17, Waseca 2, F/4
The Panthers made quick work of the Bluejays Friday to retain their blemish-free record Friday afternoon.
Sophie Stork struck out three and allowed only a single earned run over her four innings pitched. She also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and two RBI. Sidney Schultz batted 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBI. NRHEG drew 14 walks as a team in the win.
Track and field
JWP Invite
The JWP boys and girls track teams participated in a meet with Tri-City United and St. Clair on Friday afternoon, with the girls claiming the top spot (70.5) and the boys coming in third (38).
“What had the potential to be a cold, rainy day actually ended up a pretty solid day for a meet.
After not having a meet on Monday, we were chomping at the bit to get back out on the track,” JWP coach Jessica Keenan said. “We got PRs like crazy! We are always going out to beat ourselves every meet, so this is so awesome to see.”
Lilly Strauss (100-meter), Ashlin Keyes (400-meter), Samantha Wehking (high jump), Alexa Cords (discus), Jacob Cahill (400-meter, pole vault), the 4x200 relay team (Brielle Bure, Erin Heitkamp, Strauss, Claire Adams), the 4x400 relay team (Keyes, Regan Asselin, Sydney Gahlon, Adams) and the 4x800 relay team (Kwynn Krause, Gahlon, Lauren White, Emma Johnson) all earned first place finishes.
Redwood Valley meet
The Waseca boys and girls track teams participated in a meet with Luverne, Redwood Valley and Jackson County Central at Redwood Valley High School Friday afternoon and both teams saw remarkable success.
The boys took home first place during their portion of the meet with a score of 123, while the girls came in second with a score of 106.5
Marcus Hansen broke his own school record during the shot put event, throwing 60 feet even. He also won the discus event by nearly 50 feet. Aaron Root (400-meter), Matt Seberson (triple jump) and the 4x400 relay team (Joe Schmidt, John Long, Jack Hyland, Brody Wirtz) also earned first place finishes for the boys.
On the girls side, Ella Dufault (1,600-meter, 3,200-meter), Sidney Ludwig (pole vault), the 4x100 relay team (Ludwig, Gabby Rodriguez, Samantha Azure, Sophia Potter) and the 4x200 relay team (Potter, Rodriguez, Azure, Melady Renteria) registered first place finishes.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Baseball
WEM 7, NRHEG 5
Kordell Schlaak pitched five and one-third innings for the Panthers and struck out nine Buccaneer batters, but ultimately it wasn’t enough as NRHEG fell to WEM Monday evening.
Nick Staloch led the Panthers offensively, picking up two hits and driving in an RBI. Ben Schoenrock and Ethan Thompson also added hits for the Panthers.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 10, JWP 0
The Bulldogs ran into a good pitcher Monday evening, holding them to two hits and zero runs.
Ethan Winters and Jacob Crouch each grabbed one hit on the day.
Golf
Big South Conference meet
The Waseca girls golf team shot a 222 as a group and finished in fifth place during their meet Tuesday afternoon in St. Peter.
Megan Nelson led the Bluejays with a 41, while Mollie Skogen (54), Megan Kanewischer (59) and Amelia Roessler (68) rounded out the team’s top four.
Tennis
St. James Area 4, Waseca 3
Charlie Huttemier — who was recently ranked as the No. 7 tennis player in Class A by the MTCA — remained undefeated on the season by defeating his opponent in straight sets without dropping a game. Dahminik Deutsch (6-3, 6-3) and Ben Diedrich (7-6, 6-4) also picked up wins in singles play.
Softball
NRHEG 6, WEM 5
The Panthers moved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in Gopher Conference play with their close win over the Buccaneers Monday afternoon.
“What a great team win,” NRHEG coach Wendy Schultz said. “Our outfield made some great catches tonight to help secure the win. We played pretty good defense making most routine plays.”
Sophie Stork threw all seven innings and stuck out eight while allowing three earned runs. Sidney Schultz led the Panthers offensively, going 2-for-3 on the afternoon with a double, triple and four RBI. Beth Ihrke, Ava Kyllo, Cloie Arndt and Stork also added hits.
Sibley East 12, Waseca 11
No further information provided prior to publication.
TUESDAY, APRIL 28
Baseball
Waseca 8, Sibley East 7, F/8
Zach Hoehn’s RBI doubles in the bottom of the first and fourth innings set the tone for the Bluejays’ who ultimately came out on top of the Wolverines in extra innings Tuesday afternoon. Carter McQuery and Oliver O’Brien also added RBI singles in the first. Griffin Krautkremer, Payton Garza and Noah Mealy combined for three RBIs and two hits.
McQuery started on the mound for Waseca, pitching five innings and striking out eight while allowing zero earned runs.
Softball
NRHEG 15, Blue Earth Area 0, F/4
Not even Mother Nature herself was able to slow down the Pathers, who further improved their record to 7-0 overall following their dominant win over Blue Earth Area Tuesday afternoon.
Sophie Stork struck out nine and allowed only one hit over the course of her four innings pitched.
Cloie Arndt went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple and two runs scored. Beth Ihrke went 1-for-2 and led the team with three RBIs.
Golf
St. Peter Invite
Waseca’s Megan Nelson finished first overall with an 80 as the Bluejays finished tied for fourth as a team during their meet in St. Peter Tuesday afternoon.
Gopher Conference meet
The NRHEG boys placed fourth overall with a score of 203 during their meet in Blooming Prairie Tuesday afternoon.
Porter Peterson led the Panthers with a 44, while Carter Stenzel (49), Nash Howe (51) and Andrew Hoelsher (59) rounded out the team’s top four.