BASEBALL

Mankato West, 6-0

Owatonna, 6-1

Northfield, 5-2

Albert Lea, 4-3

Red Wing, 3-3

Mankato East, 3-3

Winona, 3-4

Rochester John Marshall, 3-4

Faribault, 3-4

Rochester Mayo, 2-5

Austin, 1-5

Rochester Century, 1-6

BOYS GOLF

Northfield, 7-0

Rochester Mayo, 6-0

Mankato West, 7-1

Red Wing, 7-3

Rochester Century, 7-3

Albert Lea, 4-2

Owatonna, 3-3

Rochester John Marshall, 3-4

Faribault, 2-7

Mankato East, 2-7

Austin, 1-9

Winona, 0-10

GIRLS GOLF

Northfield, 5-0

Rochester John Marshall, 8-1

Red Wing, 8-2

Albert Lea, 4-1

Mankato West, 5-3

Rochester Century, 5-3

Owatonna, 3-3

Rochester Mayo, 3-4

Winona, 3-5

Faribault, 2-6

Austin, 1-9

Mankato East, 0-10

BOYS LACROSSE

Owatonna, 4-0

Northfield, 3-1

Mankato, 1-2

Rochester Mayo, 1-3

Rochester Century/John Marshall, 0-3

GIRLS LACROSSE

Owatonna, 4-0

Mankato, 4-1

Rochester Mayo, 2-1

Rochester Century, 2-2

Northfield, 1-4

Rochester John Marshall, 0-5

SOFTBALL

Northfield, 7-0

Winona, 7-0

Mankato East, 5-2

Owatonna, 5-2

Mankato West, 4-2

Rochester John Marshall, 3-4

Red Wing, 3-4

Rochester Mayo, 3-4

Faribault, 2-5

Albert Lea, 1-5

Rochester Century, 1-6

Austin, 0-7

BOYS TENNIS

Rochester Century, 9-0

Rochester Mayo, 8-0

Owatonna, 8-1

Northfield, 5-3

Mankato West, 6-4

Rochester John Marshall, 5-4

Red Wing, 5-5

Austin, 2-6

Winona, 2-6

Faribault, 2-7

Mankato East, 1-8

Albert Lea, 0-9

