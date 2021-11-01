EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Mar’Keise Irving ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 110 yards and Justin Walley scooped up a fumble and ran 25 yards for a score as Minnesota defeated Northwestern 41-14 Saturday.
Tanner Morgan threw for 134 yards and ran for a touchdown and Ky Thomas added 106 yards on 21 carries as Minnesota (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) improved to 3-0 on the road.
Already thin at running back with season-ending injuries to Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts, Minnesota’s Bryce Williams suffered a lower leg injury, putting pressure on Irving, a freshman, and Thomas, a redshirt freshman.
“Everybody knows we’re going to run the football. I don’t think that is a secret. I don’t think we’re catching anyone off guard by that,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said.
Thomas was banged up early in the game but returned. The Gophers’ depth chart has taken so much of a hit that Fleck experimented with linebacker Derik LeCaptain at running back. LeCaptain had a 24-yard run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“Bryce went down today, Ky was done for a while and we were down to Bucko (Irving) and we had Derik (LeCaptain) on deck. Again, those are the cards we’re dealt,” Fleck said.
The Gophers never trailed after opening the game with a 13-play, 67-yard drive capped by a 26-yard field goal by Matthew Trickett.
On the next play from scrimmage, Ryan Hilinski completed a pass to Malik Washington, who was stripped by Mariano Sori-Marin and Walley picked up the loose ball and scored.
Minnesota held Northwestern to a three-and-out and capitalized with another field goal from Trickett for a 13-0 first-quarter lead.
Andrew Marty came in during an 11-play 75-yard drive and capped it with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Evan Hull, a Maple Grove graduate who accounted for 50 yards of total offense on the drive.
The Gophers answered on their next possession with Irving scoring from the 3.
THE TAKEAWAY
Minnesota: With an impressive win against Northwestern, Minnesota sits alone at the top of the Big Ten West standings despite losing its two top running backs.
IMPRESSED WITH THE FRESHMEN
Irving and Thomas ran for a combined 216 yards. That got center John Michael Schmitz’s attention.”Those young backs are special,” he said.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: Hosts Illinois on Saturday.