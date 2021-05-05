THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Baseball
Loyola Catholic 16, JWP 0
Ethan Winters grabbed the Bulldogs lone hit — a single — during their lopsided loss to the Crusaders Thursday afternoon. He finished the day 1-for-2.
St. Peter 4, Waseca 3
Waseca’s Zach Hoehn threw four and two-thirds innings and allowed three runs, though none of them were earned, during the Bluejays’ loss to the Saints Thursday evening. He struck out four, walked six and allowed four hits.
Zander Fitzsimmons once again led Waseca at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Carter McQuery went 2-for-2 with a double and RBI as well. Payton Garza and Noah Mealy also added hits.
Golf
Tri-City United Invite
The Waseca Bluejays boys golf team finished in second place with a score of 368 during the Tri-City Invite Thursday afternoon. Griffin Seifert and Dominic Langager each shot an 87 and finished tied for sixth overall.
Softball
St. Peter 8, Waseca 3
The Bluejays scored three runs across the fourth and fifth innings, but, unfortunately, it was not enough to overcome the Saints Thursday afternoon in St. Peter.
Tennis
Worthington 4, Waseca 3
Charlie Huttemier (6-1, 6-0) and Dahminik Deutsch (6-4, 6-1) picked up wins during singles play, while the duo of Ben Diedrich/Earl Hansen (4-6, 6-2, 10-6) did so during doubles as the Bluejays fell to the Trojans Thursday afternoon in Worthington.
Track
Bethlehem Academy meet
Both the boys and girls track and field teams for NRHEG competed in a meet hosted by Bethlehem Academy Thursday afternoon.
The Panther girls came in second with 73 points. Raquel Fischer (200-meter), Terri Valle (1,600-meter), Quinn VanMaldegham (3,200-meter), the 4x100 relay team and the 4x800 relay team picked up first place finishes.
On the boys’ side, NRHEG (64) came in third. Daniel Nydegger (800-meter) and the 4x400 relay team earned victories.
JWP Invite
The Bulldog boys (103) and girls (110) track and field teams each claimed first place finishes during their respective portions of the JWP Invite Thursday afternoon.
Emma Johnson tied the school record in the pole vault event, reaching a height of 8-feet-7-inches. Erin Heitkamp (100-meter), Lauren Dimler (100-hurdles), Memphis James (300-hurdles), Elizabeth White (300-hurdles), Jacob Cahill (400-meter, pole vault, triple jump), Madeline Hoehn (400-meter), Christian Born (800-meter), Ashlin Keyes (high jump), Austin Westphal (long jump) and Alexa Cords (shot put) earned individual first place finishes for the Bulldogs.
JWP also swept the relay events during both the boys and girls portions of the meet.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
Baseball
JWP 15, Nicollet 13
The bats were alive Friday afternoon in Nicollet as the Bulldogs and Raiders combined for 28 runs in what ultimately became a JWP win.
Jonny Daschner earned the win for the Bulldogs, picking up five strikeouts. Jack Morsching led the JWP offense, going 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBI.
Softball
Waseca 12, Blue Earth Area 2, F/5
The Bluejays cruised to their first victory of the season last Friday afternoon, dispatching conference rival Blue Earth Area in five innings.
Haylee Sommers led Waseca offensively, going 2-for-3 with two doubles. Brooke Hayes — who hit a triple — Isabel DenOuden, Jadyn Olsem and Sadie Staloch also contributed two hits apiece and combined for three RBI. Mariah Jo Daniels, Alexis Barber and Jordan Hofmeister grabbed hits as well, including a double by Hofmeister.
Tennis
New Ulm 6, Waseca 1
Charlie Huttemier defeated Isaac Blumhoefer in straight sets (6-1, 6-1) to remain undefeated on the season as the Bluejays fell to the Eagles last Friday.
Track and field
Mankato East meet
The Waseca boys and girls track and field teams participated in a unique event hosted by Mankato East last Friday.
Each event was completed in a relay format and the girls and boys teams finished in third and fourth place overall, respectively.
For the girls, Sydney Ludwig, Sophie Potter, Chloe Mansfield and Nora Schimming took home first place in the pole vault relay.
For the boys, Connor Buchele, Kyle Ahlschlager, Matt Seberson and Kaeden Johnson won the long jump relay, while Marcus Hansen, Eddie Herman, Mateo Mathias and Ian Medin won the shot put relay. Hansen, Herman, Ethan Stenzel and Medin also won the discus relay.
USC meet
The NRHEG boys (101) and girls (95) track teams each participated in a meet alongside Blue Earth Area, Maple River and United South Central held at United South Central High School last Friday. Both teams finished fourth overall during their respective portions of the meet.
For the girls, Evelyn Nydegger (400-meter, triple jump),Tori Vaale (1,600-meter), Quinn VanMaldehegm (3,200-meter) and the 4x800 relay team (Journey Utpadel, Nydegger, Vaale, VanMaldehegm) earned first place finishes.
Jaxon Beck (high jump) and the 4x800 relay team (Devon Nelton, Jacob Karl, Eric Arvis, Conner Nelson) came in second for the boys.
MONDAY, MAY 3
Softball
Worthington 15, Waseca 0, F/5
Worthington 16, Waseca 1, F/4
Jadyn Olsem and Camryn McQuery each went 2-for-4 on the day, one in which the Bluejays were outmatched by the Trojans.
Tennis
Waseca 6, Redwood Valley 1
The Bluejays handily defeated the Cardinals Monday afternoon in Waseca.
Charlie Huttemier — who moved up to 5th overall in the MTCA Class A singles rankings — remained without blemish on the season, winning his match in straight stets without dropping a game (6-0, 6-0).
Ben Diedrich/Earl Hansen (6-0, 6-2) and Luke Osweiler/Hunter Supulla (6-1, 6-3) picked up wins in doubles play.
Track
JWP meet
The JWP boys (61) and girls (171.5) track and field teams participated in a home meet Monday afternoon and took home fourth and first places, respectively.
Lauren Dimler (100-hurdles, 300-hurdles), Kwynn Krause (800-meter), Samantha Wehking (pole vault), the 4x200 relay team (Brielle Bure, Paige Walz, Claire Walz, Onikia Herme), the 4x400 relay team (Ashlin Keyes, Madeline Hoehn, Sydney Gahlon, Claire Adams) and the 4x800 relay team (Krause, Rega Asselin, Gahlon, Lauren White) earned first place finishes for the girls. Jack Cahill (pole vault) did so for the boys.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
Baseball
JWP 12, Lake Crystal-WM 2, F/5
Blake Cowdin threw a complete game and the Bulldogs easily defeated the Knights Tuesday evening. Cowdin allowed two hits and struck out nine opposing batters en route to picking up the win
Jonny Daschner, Kelton Erler and Jack Morsching all contributed two hits apiece for the Bulldogs with Erler’s being a double and triple.
NRHEG 10, BA 0, F/5
Andrew Phillips had a monster game for the Panthers, leading the team both offensively and on the mound. Phillips pitched four innings and struck out six Cardinal batters and went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, triple and four runs scored.
Cody Stenzel went 1-for-2 with a double and team-high two RBI.
Softball
NRHEG 10, Bethlehem Academy 4
The Panthers improved to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in Gopher Conference play following their convincing win against the Cardinals Tuesday afternoon.
Sophie Stork pitched yet another gem, striking out 10 and giving up only two earned runs. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI.
However, it was Cloie Arndt who led NRHEG offensively, batting 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Ava Kyllo went 3-for-4 with a double.
JWP 9, USC 2
The Bulldogs were able to soundly defeated the Rebels Tuesday afternoon to pick up their first win of the season.
Dani Gerdts led JWP offensively, going 2-for-4 with two doubles. Jessa Westphal, Lilli Cahill and Kiya Erler also registered extra base hits for the Bulldogs.
Rochester Lourdes 16, Waseca 12
Golf
Gopher Conference meet
The NRHEG boys participated in another Gopher Conference meet in Freeborn Tuesday afternoon.
The Panthers did not qualify for a team score as only three athletes competed. They were led by Porter Peterson who shot a 50. Andrew Hoelsher (57) and Maverick Bueltel (67) also took part in the meet for NRHEG.
Track
Marshall meet
The Waseca boys (104) and girls (99) saw great success at their meet hosted at Southwest Minnesota State University Tuesday afternoon with the teams finishing second and first overall, respectively.
Lillian Halla (3,200-meter) and the 4x200 relay team (Maddy Bulfer, Sophia Potter, Melady Renteria, Samara Johnson) claimed first place finishes for the girls, while Matt Feldkamp (3,200-meter), Marcus Hansen (shot put, discus) and the 4x100 relay team (Kyle Ahlschlager, Tave Ball, Chrisitan Rodriguez, Dravyn Spies) did so for the boys.
Hayfield meet
The NRHEG boys (65) and girls (60) track and field teams finished in second place overall during their respective portions of the meet hosted by Hayfield Tuesday afternoon.
For the boys, Daniel Nydegger (800-meter), Brandon Howieson (shot put), the 4x400 relay team (Nikolas Petsinger, Max Seltun, Nydegger, Sawyer Prigge) and the 4x800 relay team (Eric Arvis, Conner Nelson, Jacob Karl, Devon Nelton) earned first place finishes.
Natalie Johnson (100-hurdles, 300-hurdles), Evelyn Nydegger (400-meter, triple jump), Journey Utpadel (800-meter), the 4x400 relay team (Raquel Fischer, Utpadel, Nydegger, Chloe Riewer) and the 4x800 relay team (Journey Utpadel, Tori Vaale, Quinn VanMaldeghem, Nydegger) did so for the girls