Sunflowers Empower
Above a bold blue and yellow sunflower, honoring Ukraine’s national flower, read the words “Please help Ukraine; 100% profits will be donated. Suggested donation $5 or more.” That campaign and graphic design was the brainchild of local graphic artistic Julie Johnson, owner of North Star Sign and Design.
Mental Health First Aid
People in the Northfield/Dundas community want to be better equipped and prepared to handle an interaction with someone experiencing a mental health issue — before it becomes a crisis, said Laura Turek, Northfield Healthy Community Initiative promise coordinator. To meet this need, mental health first aid training classes are being offered at various locations. To sign up, contact laura@healthycommunityinitiative.org
City Council Action
Should the city make infrastructure improvements to private property in Northfield? That was the main topic for the Northfield City Council at a recent work session.
Local genealogist publishes first book
A retried engineer spent countless hours at the Northfield Public Library researching his ancestral roots, which date back to 1670 and involve eight to ten generations, who are half-Irish and half-German. All of his discoveries landed in a 365-page book he has self-published.
Sports
Look ahead to spring sports with competition schedules for baseball, boys golf, girls golf, girls lacrosse, boys lacrosse, softball, boys tennis, boys track and field and girls track and field. Read about the six seniors who finished their Northfield boys basketball careers playing against Lakeville South. Also, FiftyNorth hosts its 11th annual table tennis tournament for players of all ages.
More
The most recent News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more.
