It wasn’t long after starting his career at Federated Insurance when Scott McCauley learned of the Big Brother Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota organization. Knowing that Federated often sponsored and promoted them, McCauley opted to attend a “Big for a Day” event to get a taste of what being a Big is all about.
“I was paired with a Little for that day and we weren’t matched, but that is what triggered for me that being a Big was something I could enjoy,” McCauley said. “If I had known then what I know now, I would have started earlier, but then I wouldn’t have gotten matched with Brian.”
Having four children of his own, McCauley was apprehensive at first in making the commitment to being a Big, but as he put it, the time and scheduling was no problem at all.
“He was very shy at first, and very quiet,” McCauley recalled. “It was interesting because he was very outgoing with sports, but after a couple of our meetings he really began to open up and we bonded heavily with that.”
The pair were first matched in 2014 when Brian was in third grade. According to McCauley, they both had a love for sports and movies, and would frequently attend sporting events together during the summer while catching movies at the theater in the winter months. When Brian was younger, they spent many evenings at Owatonna sporting events. Now, still leaning on that shared passion for sports, their many nights at the hockey rink inspired Brian to join the game.
“One really great thing was, I was able to introduce Brian to golf, and he's good at it,” McCauley laughed. “He gets competitive with me, and if he beats me on a hole, he's in seventh heaven. This kid — he’s just a natural athlete.”
Along with being a buddy for hanging out at sporting events and having fun, McCauley has also been a pillar of support for Brian through some tough moments over the eight years they have been matched. McCauley recalled some instances where Brian was struggling in school and McCauley was able to guide him and inspire him to be better and apply himself to his academics.
“Sometimes as a Big you wonder what type of impact you’re having on your little,” McCauley said. “After some struggles with grades and talking to him, his performance started to improve, and I get the feeling he values my opinion and there’s like an accountability thing there.”
McCauley said the bond they’ve created has allowed the pair to be able to lean on each other for support in moments of sadness and celebration. He recalled a particularly difficult time in both of their lives a few years ago when Brian lost one of his good friends to a tragic car accident.
The pair knew and were close with Brian’s friend, Elijah, and his dad. That year, McCauley had gotten to know Brian’s teacher quite well when she called to tell him how Brian was struggling with the death of his friend.
“I went and surprised him for lunch one day,” an emotional McCauley said. “When I walked in and he saw me, he had a big smile on his face and gave me a big hug. In that moment, it felt like I was making a difference. That moment is one that will always stay with me.”
Brian said some of the best things he has learned from his Big is patience and self-confidence. They both agree their relationship has continued to evolve and grow in ways neither of them could have imagined.
“I feel like I’ve learned more from him than he has from me,” McCauley said. “I’ve been able to apply some mentorship skills I've learned being a mentor to him to the people I mentor and coach in the IT department I work in.”
Most people are busy and quite protective of their time, but McCauley would encourage anyone who remains on the fence about joining Big Brothers Big Sisters to take the leap and join. McCauley has relocated to the Twin Cities area, but says this move has not impacted his match and relationship with his Little.
“We still get together at least twice a month,” McCauley said. “I like to think that our relationship will extend beyond Big Brothers Big Sisters, because we’ve gotten very close and we get along so well and are interested in the same things.”
McCauley went on to win at the state level for Big Brother of the Year, according to a press release. Michelle Redman, executive director of the local BBBS said each respective Big of the Year has shown dedication to being a mentor to their Little and to the community in many ways — including McCauley.
"Our mentors go above and beyond every day to stand with their Little and empower their potential," Redman said.
The Big Sister, Big Family, and School Site Big of the Year will be featured in the upcoming issues of the People’s Press.