TUESDAY, JUNE 1

Baseball

Section 2AA championship quarterfinals, 5 p.m., high seed

Section 1-4A championship semifinals, 5 p.m., high seed

Section 1-4A consolation first round, 5 p.m., high seed

Section 1-3A championship semifinals, 5 p.m., high seed

Section 1-3A consolation first round, 5 p.m., high seed

Golf

Section 1AAA boys golf Day 1, Lake City Jewel Golf Club

Section 1AAA girls golf Day 1, Cannon Golf Club

Softball

Southland at Blooming Prairie, 5 p.m.

Section 1AAA quarterfinals, 4 p.m., high seed

Section 1AAAA quarterfinals, 4 p.m., high seed (No. 1 seed is at 5:45)

Tennis

Section 1AA individual tournament, TBD

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

Golf

Section 1AAA boys golf Day 1, Lake City Jewel Golf Club

Lacrosse

Section 1 girls quarterfinals, high seed

Section 1 boys quarterfinals, high seed

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Baseball

Section 1A championship quarterfinals, 5 p.m., Austin Riverland Community College

Section 1A consolation first round, 7:30 p.m., Austin Riverland Community College

Section 2AA championship semifinals, 5 p.m., high seed

Section 2AA consolation first round, 5 p.m., high seed

Section 1-4A consolation quarterfinals, 5 p.m., high seed

Golf

Section 1AAA girls golf Day 1, Cannon Golf Club

Softball

Blooming Prairie/Southland at WEM, 5 p.m.

Section 1AAA championship semifinals, 4 p.m., Austin Todd Park

Section 1AAA consolation first round/quarterfinals, 4/6 p.m., Austin Todd Park

Section 1AAAA championship semifinals, 4 p.m., Austin Todd Park

Section 1AAAA consolation first round/quarterfinals, 4/6 p.m., Austin Todd Park

Tennis

Section 1AA individual tournament, TBD

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

Lacrosse

Section 1 girls semifinals, high seed

Section 1 boys semifinals, high seed

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Baseball

Section 2AA championship finals, 11 a.m., Gaylord

Section 2AA consolation quarterfinals, 1:30/4 p.m., Gaylord

Section 1A championship semifinals, noon, Austin Riverland Community College

Section 1A consolation quarterfinals, 2:30 p.m., Austin Riverland Community College

Section 1-4A championship final, 11 a.m., New Prague

Section 1-4A consolation semifinals, 1:30 p.m., New Prague

Section 1-4A championship final, 4 p.m., New Prague

Softball

Section 1A west subsection finals, 10 a.m., Austin Todd Park

Section 1A west consolation semifinals/finals, 10 a.m./noon, Austin Todd Park

Reach Regional Sports Editor Lucas Seehafer at 507-444-2375.

