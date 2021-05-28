TUESDAY, JUNE 1
Baseball
Section 2AA championship quarterfinals, 5 p.m., high seed
Section 1-4A championship semifinals, 5 p.m., high seed
Section 1-4A consolation first round, 5 p.m., high seed
Section 1-3A championship semifinals, 5 p.m., high seed
Section 1-3A consolation first round, 5 p.m., high seed
Golf
Section 1AAA boys golf Day 1, Lake City Jewel Golf Club
Section 1AAA girls golf Day 1, Cannon Golf Club
Softball
Southland at Blooming Prairie, 5 p.m.
Section 1AAA quarterfinals, 4 p.m., high seed
Section 1AAAA quarterfinals, 4 p.m., high seed (No. 1 seed is at 5:45)
Tennis
Section 1AA individual tournament, TBD
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
Golf
Section 1AAA boys golf Day 1, Lake City Jewel Golf Club
Lacrosse
Section 1 girls quarterfinals, high seed
Section 1 boys quarterfinals, high seed
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Baseball
Section 1A championship quarterfinals, 5 p.m., Austin Riverland Community College
Section 1A consolation first round, 7:30 p.m., Austin Riverland Community College
Section 2AA championship semifinals, 5 p.m., high seed
Section 2AA consolation first round, 5 p.m., high seed
Section 1-4A consolation quarterfinals, 5 p.m., high seed
Golf
Section 1AAA girls golf Day 1, Cannon Golf Club
Softball
Blooming Prairie/Southland at WEM, 5 p.m.
Section 1AAA championship semifinals, 4 p.m., Austin Todd Park
Section 1AAA consolation first round/quarterfinals, 4/6 p.m., Austin Todd Park
Section 1AAAA championship semifinals, 4 p.m., Austin Todd Park
Section 1AAAA consolation first round/quarterfinals, 4/6 p.m., Austin Todd Park
Tennis
Section 1AA individual tournament, TBD
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
Lacrosse
Section 1 girls semifinals, high seed
Section 1 boys semifinals, high seed
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Baseball
Section 2AA championship finals, 11 a.m., Gaylord
Section 2AA consolation quarterfinals, 1:30/4 p.m., Gaylord
Section 1A championship semifinals, noon, Austin Riverland Community College
Section 1A consolation quarterfinals, 2:30 p.m., Austin Riverland Community College
Section 1-4A championship final, 11 a.m., New Prague
Section 1-4A consolation semifinals, 1:30 p.m., New Prague
Section 1-4A championship final, 4 p.m., New Prague
Softball
Section 1A west subsection finals, 10 a.m., Austin Todd Park
Section 1A west consolation semifinals/finals, 10 a.m./noon, Austin Todd Park