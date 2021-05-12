Baseball
Owatonna 12, Winona 7
The Huskies improved to 9-4 on the season following their win over the Winhawks Tuesday evening.
Payton Beyer led Owatonna at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored from the leadoff spot; he also pitched one inning and struck out the side. Matt Seykora went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI. Taylor Bogen also added two hits and an RBI. Brayden Truelson drove in three and grabbed one hit.
Blue Earth Area 18, NRHEG 2, F/5
The Panthers fell in convincing fashion to the Buccaneers Tuesday afternoon.
Daxter Lee collected two hits on the day, while Andrew Phillips added a triple.
Golf
Big 9 Quadrangular, boys
Owatonna placed third out of four team with a team score of 351 during Tuesday afternoon’s meet.
Jonny Wall earned medalist honors with an 80. Sam Snitker (90), Quinn Thompson (90) and Evan Little (91) rounded out the team’s top four.
“Owatonna played three tough teams today and had a chance to win all three going into the back 9. The team could not string two nines together. Each player seemed to play well on the front or the back, but not all 18,” coach Mark Langlois said. “We hit a lot of great golf shots, but again we seem to have a large number on a few holes. Our short game needs to continue to get better and we need to realize that bogey is a good score at times based on where your tee shot ends up. We can play with the top teams and we showed that today. I know we will build on our back nine scores.”
Gopher Conference meet
The NRHEG and Blooming Prairie boys golf teams competed in a Gopher Conference meet Tuesday afternoon.
The Awesome Blossoms finished one stroke behind top place finisher Bethlehem Academy with an overall score of 177. Colin Jordison (41) tied with two other golfers for medalist honors. Garret Farr (44), Kollyn Alwes (45) and Kaiden Alwes (47) rounded out the team’s top four.
Andrew Hoelsher (57) and Dylan Loken (69) were the only two athletes who competed for the Panthers.
Softball
Winona 2, Owatonna 1
The Huskies dropped a close contest with one of the premier teams in the Big 9 Conference Tuesday afternoon.
“Really happy with the way we played tonight against a really good Winona team,” coach Jeremy Moran said. “[Parris Hovden] pitched really well and the team played great defense behind her. We just needed one more hit tonight to get that lead. Credit to Winona and the way they played tonight, especially getting out of that jam in the sixth when we were threatening.”
Owatonna managed only two hits on the day, however, one was a solo home run off the bat of Ana LaDuke, her fifth of the season. Sam Bogen grabbed the Huskies’ other hit.
Hovden through a complete game, striking out two, walking two and surrendering only two runs.
NRHEG 23, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0, F/4
The Panthers bounced back nicely after suffering their first loss of the season earlier in the week by soundly defeating the Knights Tuesday afternoon.
Sophie Stork tossed her first no-hitter of the season, striking out seven and not allowing a walk. NRHEG’s ace was one fielding error away from a perfect game. Stork also had a monster day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, triple and eight RBI.
Cloie Arndt also doubled — going 2-for-3 — and drove in five.
Track and field
Rochester Century meet
The Owatonna boys track and field team dominated the competition at the Rochester Century meet Tuesday afternoon.
The Huskies scored 103.5 points as a team, more than twice that of second place finisher Century (48).
Garrett Karsten (100-meter), Zacharia Stransky (400-meter), Ryan Gregory (110-hurdles, 300-hurdles), Owen Korbel (high jump), Justin Gleason (long jump), Jacob Reinardy (triple jump), Trever Schirmer (shot put, discus), the 4x100 meter ‘B’ team, the 4x200 meter ‘B’ team, the 4x400 meter ‘A’ team and the 4x800 meter ‘A’ team earned first placed finishes.